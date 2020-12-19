The 2020 PNC Championship purse is set for $1.085 million, with the winner's share coming in at $200,000 -- more than the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The PNC Championship field is headed by 20 two-player teams, with stars like Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Gary Player and Bubba Watson teaming up with members of their families.

Only major winners or winner of The Players Championship can qualify.

The prize money is split between teammates, with the winning team's players could each receive $100,000 for the victory if they're both professionals.

The two-round event is a scramble on both days.

There is no cut in this tournament, which is considered unofficial but sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

The event, formerly known as the PNC Father-Son Challenge, is played this year at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.

2020 PNC Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout