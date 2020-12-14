2020 PNC Championship field: Players, teams and rankings

The 2020 PNC Championship field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline.
The PNC Championship field is headlined by Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Lee Trevino and Gary Player.
This is a 40-player, 20-team, no-cut, limited-field event. Teams will play in a scramble format for both of the two rounds.
The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour schedule, considered a Challenge event. Wins in this event do not count toward PGA Tour records, and there are no FedEx Cup points on offer for the players.
The field will be playing for a $1.085 million purse.
We do not have open qualifiers for this event, played at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. and once known as the Shark Shootout.
2020 PNC Championship field
- Mark Calcavecchia
- John Daly
- David Duval
- Jim Furyk
- Padraig Harrington
- Lee Janzen
- Tom Kite
- Matt Kuchar
- Bernhard Langer
- Tom Lehman
- Greg Norman
- Mark O’Meara
- Gary Player
- Nick Price
- Vijay Singh
- Annika Sorenstam
- Justin Thomas
- Lee Trevino
- Bubba Watson
- Tiger Woods
2020 PNC Championship teams
- Tiger Woods and son Charlie
- Justin Thomas and dad Mike
- Bubba Watson and father-in-law Wayne Ball
- Lee Trevino and son
- Annika Sorenstam and dad
- Vijay Singh and son Qass
- Nick Price and son
- Gary Player and grandson
- Mark O’Meara and son
- Greg Norman and son
- Tom Lehman and son
- Bernhard Langer and son
- Matt Kuchar and son
- Tom Kite and son
- Lee Janzen and son
- Padraig Harrington and son
- Jim Furyk and son
- David Duval and son
- John Daly and son Little John
- Mark Calcavecchia and son Eric
