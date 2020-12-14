2020 PNC Championship field: Players, teams and rankings

The 2020 PNC Championship field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline.

The PNC Championship field is headlined by Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Lee Trevino and Gary Player.

This is a 40-player, 20-team, no-cut, limited-field event. Teams will play in a scramble format for both of the two rounds.

The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour schedule, considered a Challenge event. Wins in this event do not count toward PGA Tour records, and there are no FedEx Cup points on offer for the players.

The field will be playing for a $1.085 million purse.

We do not have open qualifiers for this event, played at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. and once known as the Shark Shootout.

2020 PNC Championship field

Mark Calcavecchia

John Daly

David Duval

Jim Furyk

Padraig Harrington

Lee Janzen

Tom Kite

Matt Kuchar

Bernhard Langer

Tom Lehman

Greg Norman

Mark O’Meara

Gary Player

Nick Price

Vijay Singh

Annika Sorenstam

Justin Thomas

Lee Trevino

Bubba Watson

Tiger Woods

2020 PNC Championship teams

Tiger Woods and son Charlie

Justin Thomas and dad Mike

Bubba Watson and father-in-law Wayne Ball

Lee Trevino and son

Annika Sorenstam and dad

Vijay Singh and son Qass

Nick Price and son

Gary Player and grandson

Mark O’Meara and son

Greg Norman and son

Tom Lehman and son

Bernhard Langer and son

Matt Kuchar and son

Tom Kite and son

Lee Janzen and son

Padraig Harrington and son

Jim Furyk and son

David Duval and son

John Daly and son Little John

Mark Calcavecchia and son Eric

