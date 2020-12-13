2020 DP World Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2020 DP World Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Matthew Fitzpatrick, who earned his second-career European Tour title in this championship with a one-shot win at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Fitzpatrick held off Lee Westwood for a one-shot win on 15-under 273, closing with 4-under 68 to win this title for the second time in his career. Westwood held on to second and won the Race to Dubai.

Viktor Hovland and Patrick Reed finished tied for third place, two shots back of Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick won the $3,000,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

DP World Tour Championship recap notes

Fitzpatrick earned 46 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was of modest strength and solid for a European finale.

There was no cut this week, with 64 of 65 qualifying players finishing the event. Graeme McDowell withdrew.

Fitzpatrick earned 2,000 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win. He finished second to Lee Westwood, who won the $500,000 Race to Dubai first-place prize.

The European Tour season is over for 2019-2020 and will resume in 2021.

2020 DP World Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

