2020 DP World Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour Featured

2020 DP World Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

12/13/2020 at 8:34 am
Golf News Net


The 2020 DP World Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Matthew Fitzpatrick, who earned his second-career European Tour title in this championship with a one-shot win at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Fitzpatrick held off Lee Westwood for a one-shot win on 15-under 273, closing with 4-under 68 to win this title for the second time in his career. Westwood held on to second and won the Race to Dubai.

Viktor Hovland and Patrick Reed finished tied for third place, two shots back of Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick won the $3,000,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

DP World Tour Championship recap notes

Fitzpatrick earned 46 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was of modest strength and solid for a European finale.

There was no cut this week, with 64 of 65 qualifying players finishing the event. Graeme McDowell withdrew.

Fitzpatrick earned 2,000 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win. He finished second to Lee Westwood, who won the $500,000 Race to Dubai first-place prize.

The European Tour season is over for 2019-2020 and will resume in 2021.

2020 DP World Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Matthew Fitzpatrick -15 68 68 69 68 273 $3,000,000
2 Lee Westwood -14 70 68 68 68 274 $850,000
T3 Viktor Hovland -13 71 69 66 69 275 $432,500
T3 Patrick Reed -13 70 64 71 70 275 $432,500
T5 Sami Välimäki -12 69 69 69 69 276 $231,000
T5 Laurie Canter -12 71 66 68 71 276 $231,000
7 Victor Perez -10 67 74 69 68 278 $175,000
T8 Branden Grace -9 72 66 72 69 279 $137,500
T8 Tyrrell Hatton -9 69 68 72 70 279 $137,500
T10 Tommy Fleetwood -7 69 69 74 69 281 $97,500
T10 Collin Morikawa -7 72 70 69 70 281 $97,500
T10 Andy Sullivan -7 71 71 67 72 281 $97,500
T10 Adri Arnaus -7 71 68 67 75 281 $97,500
T14 Dean Burmester -6 76 67 72 67 282 $69,056
T14 Adrian Otaegui -6 75 66 73 68 282 $69,056
T14 Masahiro Kawamura -6 72 73 70 67 282 $69,056
T14 Sungjae Im -6 75 70 68 69 282 $69,056
T14 Sean Crocker -6 70 76 67 69 282 $69,056
T14 Garrick Higgo -6 70 77 66 69 282 $69,056
T14 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -6 71 71 70 70 282 $69,056
T14 Erik VanRooyen -6 68 73 70 71 282 $69,056
T14 Martin Kaymer -6 69 70 71 72 282 $69,056
T23 Tom Lewis -5 78 68 71 66 283 $53,750
T23 Wilco Nienaber -5 79 70 67 67 283 $53,750
T23 Kalle Samooja -5 74 68 71 70 283 $53,750
T23 Shaun Norris -5 72 69 71 71 283 $53,750
T23 Brandon Stone -5 73 71 67 72 283 $53,750
T23 Robert Macintyre -5 68 72 66 77 283 $53,750
T29 Thomas Detry -4 74 73 69 68 284 $47,000
T29 George Coetzee -4 71 72 70 71 284 $47,000
T29 Matt Wallace -4 72 71 70 71 284 $47,000
T32 Robert Rock -3 73 73 72 67 285 $41,750
T32 Marcus Kinhult -3 76 69 68 72 285 $41,750
T32 Marc Warren -3 72 72 68 73 285 $41,750
T32 Danny Willett -3 72 67 69 77 285 $41,750
T36 Antoine Rozner -2 75 73 70 68 286 $34,571
T36 Connor Syme -2 73 73 72 68 286 $34,571
T36 Thomas Pieters -2 71 70 75 70 286 $34,571
T36 Bernd Wiesberger -2 76 71 69 70 286 $34,571
T36 Jamie Donaldson -2 70 75 69 72 286 $34,571
T36 Henrik Stenson -2 70 71 72 73 286 $34,571
T36 Callum Shinkwin -2 70 71 71 74 286 $34,571
T43 JoachimB. Hansen -1 74 72 71 70 287 $29,000
T43 Joost Luiten -1 71 73 71 72 287 $29,000
T43 Wil Besseling -1 72 73 69 73 287 $29,000
T43 Ian Poulter -1 74 68 71 74 287 $29,000
47 Jordan Smith E 74 72 71 71 288 $26,500
T48 Scott Jamieson 1 74 70 74 71 289 $24,500
T48 Pablo Larrazábal 1 73 74 70 72 289 $24,500
T48 Justin Harding 1 77 69 68 75 289 $24,500
T51 Rasmus Højgaard 2 76 68 78 68 290 $21,500
T51 Aaron Rai 2 72 76 73 69 290 $21,500
T51 Ross Fisher 2 73 75 70 72 290 $21,500
T54 Eddie Pepperell 3 78 73 69 71 291 $18,667
T54 Matthieu Pavon 3 74 76 69 72 291 $18,667
T54 John Catlin 3 75 74 69 73 291 $18,667
T57 Gavin Green 4 70 78 74 70 292 $17,000
T57 Jorge Campillo 4 72 74 72 74 292 $17,000
T57 Jazz Janewattananond 4 70 73 73 76 292 $17,000
60 Renato Paratore 5 75 73 70 75 293 $16,000
T61 Marcus Armitage 6 73 74 76 71 294 $15,250
T61 Benjamin Hebert 6 75 77 70 72 294 $15,250
63 Sam Horsfield 8 77 74 73 72 296 $14,500
64 Grant Forrest 11 75 74 75 75 299 $14,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!