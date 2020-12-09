Cleveland Golf introduces CBX 2 wedges with a black satin finish

Cleveland Golf is adding another aesthetic options for golfers looking to get into their player-friendly CBX 2 wedge, introducing a black satin finish.

The Cleveland CBX 2 wedges feature a hollow-cavity design, with a hollow chamber near the heel and a heavy weight placed in the toe with the goal of maximizing moment of inertia in a wedge. The weight also helps push the center of gravity out toward the toe, a feature Cleveland calls Feel Balancing Technology that they say helps players strike the ball closer to the center-of-gravity position. Cleveland claims an average golfer will find the sweet spot 25 percent more often with the CBX 2 wedges compared to tour-styled wedges.

A Gelback TPU insert is in the body for vibration reduction and proper feedback at impact. Rotex Face Technology features laser milling between the grooves to maximum spin and control, while the Tour Zip grooves are sharp for imparting more spin on the ball.

The line features three sole-grind options, arranged by loft to provide the versatility a golfer most commonly needs in each loft range. The V-shaped sole is available in 46-52 degree heads. The S-shaped grind is in 54- and 56-degree heads, while the C-shaped sole is in the 58- and 60-degree heads for heel and toe relief.

The Cleveland CBX 2 Black Satin wedges are available on Dec. 18 for $140 in steel shafts or $150 in graphite shafts.