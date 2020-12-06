2020 Volunteers of America Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LPGA Tour

2020 Volunteers of America Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

12/06/2020 at 6:45 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Volunteers of America Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Angela Stanford, who earned her seventh-career LPGA win with a title at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

The 43-year-old former Evian Championship winner shot 4-under 67 in the final round to earn a two-shot win over So Yeon Ryu, Inbee Park and Yealimi Noh on 7-under 277.

Jin Young Ko stumbled late in the final round to fall into solo fifth place. Only 10 golfers finished under par for the week in chilly playing conditions.

Stanford won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Volunteers of America Classic recap notes

Stanford picks up the win in the 12th LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season, moving its debut back on the schedule.

This week the cut was made at 8-over 150 or better, with 76 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The LPGA Tour continues next week with the US Women's Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

2020 Volunteers of America Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Angela Stanford -7 71 69 70 67 277 $262,500
T2 So Yeon Ryu -5 72 72 65 70 279 $120,709
T2 Inbee Park -5 72 68 69 70 279 $120,709
T2 Yealimi Noh -5 72 66 71 70 279 $120,709
5 Jin Young Ko -4 71 69 70 70 280 $71,533
T6 Anna Nordqvist -3 70 68 73 70 281 $53,758
T6 Charley Hull -3 68 74 68 71 281 $53,758
T8 Lindsey Weaver -2 71 68 73 70 282 $40,752
T8 Kristen Gillman -2 73 71 66 72 282 $40,752
10 Madelene Sagstrom -1 71 69 71 72 283 $35,116
T11 Su Oh E 73 70 72 69 284 $28,630
T11 Jennifer Kupcho E 69 73 70 72 284 $28,630
T11 Kelly Tan E 73 68 71 72 284 $28,630
T11 Brittany Lang E 70 71 71 72 284 $28,630
T11 Nasa Hataoka E 72 69 69 74 284 $28,630
T16 Xiyu Lin 1 78 67 70 70 285 $22,601
T16 Moriya Jutanugarn 1 73 70 71 71 285 $22,601
T16 Jeongeun Lee6 1 73 73 66 73 285 $22,601
T19 Austin Ernst 2 72 72 73 69 286 $19,249
T19 Minjee Lee 2 75 70 71 70 286 $19,249
T19 Sarah Kemp 2 75 69 70 72 286 $19,249
T19 Linnea Strom 2 71 70 71 74 286 $19,249
T19 Jessica Korda 2 69 69 72 76 286 $19,249
24 Hannah Green 3 75 67 72 73 287 $17,168
T25 Caroline Masson 4 78 71 71 68 288 $14,502
T25 Katherine Kirk 4 74 76 67 71 288 $14,502
T25 Leona Maguire 4 72 74 70 72 288 $14,502
T25 Yu Liu 4 73 70 73 72 288 $14,502
T25 Cheyenne Knight 4 71 73 71 73 288 $14,502
T25 Tiffany Chan 4 72 76 66 74 288 $14,502
T25 Jasmine Suwannapura 4 73 72 68 75 288 $14,502
T25 Pornanong Phatlum 4 69 71 70 78 288 $14,502
T33 Sung Hyun Park 5 72 70 75 72 289 $11,116
T33 Ryann O'Toole 5 74 74 68 73 289 $11,116
T33 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 5 81 67 67 74 289 $11,116
T33 Lindy Duncan 5 76 71 68 74 289 $11,116
T33 Sophia Popov 5 71 73 71 74 289 $11,116
T38 Celine Boutier 6 79 69 70 72 290 $9,035
T38 Annie Park 6 72 71 75 72 290 $9,035
T38 Alana Uriell 6 76 71 70 73 290 $9,035
T38 Megan Khang 6 70 74 73 73 290 $9,035
T38 Mi Jung Hur 6 71 72 74 73 290 $9,035
T43 Ally Ewing 7 70 76 74 71 291 $7,387
T43 Robynn Ree 7 75 72 71 73 291 $7,387
T43 Emma Talley 7 74 73 71 73 291 $7,387
T43 Sarah Schmelzel 7 76 71 70 74 291 $7,387
T43 Perrine Delacour 7 74 71 71 75 291 $7,387
T48 Sarah Jane Smith 8 78 72 68 74 292 $6,221
T48 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 8 72 75 71 74 292 $6,221
T48 Stacy Lewis 8 75 71 72 74 292 $6,221
T48 Patty Tavatanakit 8 76 67 74 75 292 $6,221
T52 Pernilla Lindberg 9 75 75 72 71 293 $5,289
T52 Jenny Coleman 9 79 71 71 72 293 $5,289
T52 Nicole Broch Larsen 9 72 77 72 72 293 $5,289
T52 Andrea Lee 9 73 74 72 74 293 $5,289
T52 In Gee Chun 9 73 70 75 75 293 $5,289
T52 Morgan Pressel 9 73 70 75 75 293 $5,289
T58 Stephanie Meadow 10 75 73 74 72 294 $4,444
T58 Chella Choi 10 75 71 75 73 294 $4,444
T58 Pajaree Anannarukarn 10 73 75 72 74 294 $4,444
T58 Gaby Lopez 10 76 71 69 78 294 $4,444
T62 Ariya Jutanugarn 11 72 76 76 71 295 $4,075
T62 Amy Olson 11 74 75 71 75 295 $4,075
T62 Jing Yan 11 75 72 73 75 295 $4,075
T65 Amy Yang 12 76 74 70 76 296 $3,858
T65 Mel Reid 12 73 74 71 78 296 $3,858
T67 Jeong Eun Lee 13 74 74 77 72 297 $3,642
T67 Ayako Uehara 13 79 71 72 75 297 $3,642
T67 Cydney Clanton 13 74 71 76 76 297 $3,642
T70 Lauren Stephenson 14 73 75 76 74 298 $3,425
T70 Brittany Altomare 14 73 73 73 79 298 $3,425
T70 Gerina Piller 14 70 75 73 80 298 $3,425
73 Jaye Marie Green 16 75 74 72 79 300 $3,338
74 Haley Moore 19 73 76 76 78 303 $3,295
75 Ashleigh Buhai 20 78 69 79 78 304 $3,255
76 Bianca Pagdanganan 21 78 72 78 77 305 $3,214

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!