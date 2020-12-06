2020 Volunteers of America Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2020 Volunteers of America Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Angela Stanford, who earned her seventh-career LPGA win with a title at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

The 43-year-old former Evian Championship winner shot 4-under 67 in the final round to earn a two-shot win over So Yeon Ryu, Inbee Park and Yealimi Noh on 7-under 277.

Jin Young Ko stumbled late in the final round to fall into solo fifth place. Only 10 golfers finished under par for the week in chilly playing conditions.

Stanford won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Volunteers of America Classic recap notes

Stanford picks up the win in the 12th LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season, moving its debut back on the schedule.

This week the cut was made at 8-over 150 or better, with 76 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The LPGA Tour continues next week with the US Women's Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

2020 Volunteers of America Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details