2020 Volunteers of America Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2020 Volunteers of America Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Angela Stanford, who earned her seventh-career LPGA win with a title at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.
The 43-year-old former Evian Championship winner shot 4-under 67 in the final round to earn a two-shot win over So Yeon Ryu, Inbee Park and Yealimi Noh on 7-under 277.
Jin Young Ko stumbled late in the final round to fall into solo fifth place. Only 10 golfers finished under par for the week in chilly playing conditions.
Stanford won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.
Volunteers of America Classic recap notes
Stanford picks up the win in the 12th LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season, moving its debut back on the schedule.
This week the cut was made at 8-over 150 or better, with 76 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The LPGA Tour continues next week with the US Women's Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.
2020 Volunteers of America Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Angela Stanford
|-7
|71
|69
|70
|67
|277
|$262,500
|T2
|So Yeon Ryu
|-5
|72
|72
|65
|70
|279
|$120,709
|T2
|Inbee Park
|-5
|72
|68
|69
|70
|279
|$120,709
|T2
|Yealimi Noh
|-5
|72
|66
|71
|70
|279
|$120,709
|5
|Jin Young Ko
|-4
|71
|69
|70
|70
|280
|$71,533
|T6
|Anna Nordqvist
|-3
|70
|68
|73
|70
|281
|$53,758
|T6
|Charley Hull
|-3
|68
|74
|68
|71
|281
|$53,758
|T8
|Lindsey Weaver
|-2
|71
|68
|73
|70
|282
|$40,752
|T8
|Kristen Gillman
|-2
|73
|71
|66
|72
|282
|$40,752
|10
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-1
|71
|69
|71
|72
|283
|$35,116
|T11
|Su Oh
|E
|73
|70
|72
|69
|284
|$28,630
|T11
|Jennifer Kupcho
|E
|69
|73
|70
|72
|284
|$28,630
|T11
|Kelly Tan
|E
|73
|68
|71
|72
|284
|$28,630
|T11
|Brittany Lang
|E
|70
|71
|71
|72
|284
|$28,630
|T11
|Nasa Hataoka
|E
|72
|69
|69
|74
|284
|$28,630
|T16
|Xiyu Lin
|1
|78
|67
|70
|70
|285
|$22,601
|T16
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|1
|73
|70
|71
|71
|285
|$22,601
|T16
|Jeongeun Lee6
|1
|73
|73
|66
|73
|285
|$22,601
|T19
|Austin Ernst
|2
|72
|72
|73
|69
|286
|$19,249
|T19
|Minjee Lee
|2
|75
|70
|71
|70
|286
|$19,249
|T19
|Sarah Kemp
|2
|75
|69
|70
|72
|286
|$19,249
|T19
|Linnea Strom
|2
|71
|70
|71
|74
|286
|$19,249
|T19
|Jessica Korda
|2
|69
|69
|72
|76
|286
|$19,249
|24
|Hannah Green
|3
|75
|67
|72
|73
|287
|$17,168
|T25
|Caroline Masson
|4
|78
|71
|71
|68
|288
|$14,502
|T25
|Katherine Kirk
|4
|74
|76
|67
|71
|288
|$14,502
|T25
|Leona Maguire
|4
|72
|74
|70
|72
|288
|$14,502
|T25
|Yu Liu
|4
|73
|70
|73
|72
|288
|$14,502
|T25
|Cheyenne Knight
|4
|71
|73
|71
|73
|288
|$14,502
|T25
|Tiffany Chan
|4
|72
|76
|66
|74
|288
|$14,502
|T25
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|4
|73
|72
|68
|75
|288
|$14,502
|T25
|Pornanong Phatlum
|4
|69
|71
|70
|78
|288
|$14,502
|T33
|Sung Hyun Park
|5
|72
|70
|75
|72
|289
|$11,116
|T33
|Ryann O'Toole
|5
|74
|74
|68
|73
|289
|$11,116
|T33
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|5
|81
|67
|67
|74
|289
|$11,116
|T33
|Lindy Duncan
|5
|76
|71
|68
|74
|289
|$11,116
|T33
|Sophia Popov
|5
|71
|73
|71
|74
|289
|$11,116
|T38
|Celine Boutier
|6
|79
|69
|70
|72
|290
|$9,035
|T38
|Annie Park
|6
|72
|71
|75
|72
|290
|$9,035
|T38
|Alana Uriell
|6
|76
|71
|70
|73
|290
|$9,035
|T38
|Megan Khang
|6
|70
|74
|73
|73
|290
|$9,035
|T38
|Mi Jung Hur
|6
|71
|72
|74
|73
|290
|$9,035
|T43
|Ally Ewing
|7
|70
|76
|74
|71
|291
|$7,387
|T43
|Robynn Ree
|7
|75
|72
|71
|73
|291
|$7,387
|T43
|Emma Talley
|7
|74
|73
|71
|73
|291
|$7,387
|T43
|Sarah Schmelzel
|7
|76
|71
|70
|74
|291
|$7,387
|T43
|Perrine Delacour
|7
|74
|71
|71
|75
|291
|$7,387
|T48
|Sarah Jane Smith
|8
|78
|72
|68
|74
|292
|$6,221
|T48
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|8
|72
|75
|71
|74
|292
|$6,221
|T48
|Stacy Lewis
|8
|75
|71
|72
|74
|292
|$6,221
|T48
|Patty Tavatanakit
|8
|76
|67
|74
|75
|292
|$6,221
|T52
|Pernilla Lindberg
|9
|75
|75
|72
|71
|293
|$5,289
|T52
|Jenny Coleman
|9
|79
|71
|71
|72
|293
|$5,289
|T52
|Nicole Broch Larsen
|9
|72
|77
|72
|72
|293
|$5,289
|T52
|Andrea Lee
|9
|73
|74
|72
|74
|293
|$5,289
|T52
|In Gee Chun
|9
|73
|70
|75
|75
|293
|$5,289
|T52
|Morgan Pressel
|9
|73
|70
|75
|75
|293
|$5,289
|T58
|Stephanie Meadow
|10
|75
|73
|74
|72
|294
|$4,444
|T58
|Chella Choi
|10
|75
|71
|75
|73
|294
|$4,444
|T58
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|10
|73
|75
|72
|74
|294
|$4,444
|T58
|Gaby Lopez
|10
|76
|71
|69
|78
|294
|$4,444
|T62
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|11
|72
|76
|76
|71
|295
|$4,075
|T62
|Amy Olson
|11
|74
|75
|71
|75
|295
|$4,075
|T62
|Jing Yan
|11
|75
|72
|73
|75
|295
|$4,075
|T65
|Amy Yang
|12
|76
|74
|70
|76
|296
|$3,858
|T65
|Mel Reid
|12
|73
|74
|71
|78
|296
|$3,858
|T67
|Jeong Eun Lee
|13
|74
|74
|77
|72
|297
|$3,642
|T67
|Ayako Uehara
|13
|79
|71
|72
|75
|297
|$3,642
|T67
|Cydney Clanton
|13
|74
|71
|76
|76
|297
|$3,642
|T70
|Lauren Stephenson
|14
|73
|75
|76
|74
|298
|$3,425
|T70
|Brittany Altomare
|14
|73
|73
|73
|79
|298
|$3,425
|T70
|Gerina Piller
|14
|70
|75
|73
|80
|298
|$3,425
|73
|Jaye Marie Green
|16
|75
|74
|72
|79
|300
|$3,338
|74
|Haley Moore
|19
|73
|76
|76
|78
|303
|$3,295
|75
|Ashleigh Buhai
|20
|78
|69
|79
|78
|304
|$3,255
|76
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|21
|78
|72
|78
|77
|305
|$3,214