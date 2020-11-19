2020 US Women’s Open field: Players, rankings

The 2020 US Women's Open field is nearly set with the announcement of the December 2020 dates for the postponed tournament.
The US Women's Open field is headlined by Sei Young Kim, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee, Jin Young Ko and the full world top 75 as of when it was frozen in March. There's a 144-player field, with the field pulled together based on all-exempt criteria crafted for this year.
Winners of LPGA Tour events between since the LPGA resumption do not qualify for this event. In other words, qualifying for the 2021 US Women's Open is already underway.
We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.
2020 US Women's Open field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Na Rin An
- Ho Yu An (a)
- Lala Anai
- Saki Asai
- Seon Woo Bae
- Ana Belac
- Celine Boutier
- Nicole Broch Larsen
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Chella Choi
- Hye Jin Choi
- Ye Rim Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Allisen Corpuz (a)
- Perrine Delacour
- Caterina Don (a)
- Austin Ernst
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Shanshan Feng
- Fatima Fernandez Cano
- Ayaka Furue
- Amelia Garvey (a)
- Kristen Gillman
- Linn Grant (a)
- Hannah Green
- Jaye Marie Green
- Georgia Hall
- Jin Seon Han
- Erika Hara
- Mina Harigae
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Mamiko Higa
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Lily May Humphreys (a)
- Mi Jung Hur
- Mone Inami
- Nuria Iturrioz
- Janie Jackson
- Mi Jeong Jeon
- Eun-Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Asuka Kashiwabara
- Minami Katsu
- Kim Kaufman
- Yui Kawamoto
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Auston Kim (a)
- Bo Ah Kim
- Ji Hyun Kim
- Ji Yeong2 Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- So Yi Kim
- Ina Kim-Schaad (a)
- Frida Kinhult
- Katherine Kirk
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Sakura Koiwai
- Jessica Korda
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Agathe Laisne (a)
- Brittany Lang
- Bronte Law
- Andrea Lee
- Jung Min Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Minyoung2 Lee
- Mirim Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Hee Jeong Lim
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Ingrid Lindblad (a)
- Gaby Lopez
- Teresa Lu
- Meghan MacLaren
- Lucie Malchirand (a)
- Caroline Masson
- Ally McDonald
- Olivia Mehaffey (a)
- Emilia Migliaccio (a)
- Benedetta Moresco (a)
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Alessia Nobilio (a)
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Su-Hyun Oh
- Ji Hyun Oh
- Eri Okayama
- Amy Olson
- Ryann O’Toole
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Kaitlyn Papp
- Annie Park
- Hee Young Park
- Inbee Park
- Ji Young Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Gerina Piller
- Sophia Popov
- Morgan Pressel
- Mel Reid
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (a)
- Gabriela Ruffels (a)
- Hae Ran Ryu
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Alena Sharp
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Marianne Skarpnord
- Sarah Jane Smith
- Jennifer Song
- Emma Spitz (a)
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark (a)
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Kelly Tan
- Lexi Thompson
- Maria Fernanda Torres
- Emily Toy (a)
- Momoko Ueda
- Anne van Dam
- Beatrice Wallin (a)
- Lindsay Weaver
- Christine Wolf
- Jing Yan
- Amy Yang
- Lei Ye (a)
- Angel Yin
- Rose Zhang (a)
Top 50 players in 2020 US Women's Open field
The US Women's Open invites the top 75 in the world to compete. This ensures the top 50 in the world is in the field for the US Women's Open, barring a withdrawal. However, with the field frozen, the Rolex Rankings changing their formula temporarily and golf played before the Women's Open, it's possible the current world top 50 in November will not all be in the field.