2020 US Women’s Open field: Players, rankings

The 2020 US Women's Open field is nearly set with the announcement of the December 2020 dates for the postponed tournament.

The US Women's Open field is headlined by Sei Young Kim, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee, Jin Young Ko and the full world top 75 as of when it was frozen in March. There's a 144-player field, with the field pulled together based on all-exempt criteria crafted for this year.

Winners of LPGA Tour events between since the LPGA resumption do not qualify for this event. In other words, qualifying for the 2021 US Women's Open is already underway.

We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

2020 US Women's Open field

Top 50 players in 2020 US Women's Open field

The US Women's Open invites the top 75 in the world to compete. This ensures the top 50 in the world is in the field for the US Women's Open, barring a withdrawal. However, with the field frozen, the Rolex Rankings changing their formula temporarily and golf played before the Women's Open, it's possible the current world top 50 in November will not all be in the field.