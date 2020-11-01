2020 TimberTech Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 TimberTech Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Darren Clarke, who picked up his first PGA Tour Champions win with a one-shot victory at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla.

Clarke made a birdie on the final hole to beat out Bernhard Langer and Jim Furyk on 17-under 199. A closing 68 was good enough to secure the win.

Miguel Angel Jimenez finished alone in fourth place with 15-under total.

Clarke won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

TimberTech Championship recap notes

Clarke wins his first PGA Tour Champions title, earning his first worldwide win since the 2011 Open Championship.

The money Clarke-- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The PGA Tour Champions continues in next week with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Ariz.

2020 TimberTech Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

