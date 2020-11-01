2020 TimberTech Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
The 2020 TimberTech Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Darren Clarke, who picked up his first PGA Tour Champions win with a one-shot victory at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla.

Clarke made a birdie on the final hole to beat out Bernhard Langer and Jim Furyk on 17-under 199. A closing 68 was good enough to secure the win.

Miguel Angel Jimenez finished alone in fourth place with 15-under total.

Clarke won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

TimberTech Championship recap notes

Clarke wins his first PGA Tour Champions title, earning his first worldwide win since the 2011 Open Championship.

The money Clarke-- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The PGA Tour Champions continues in next week with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Ariz.

2020 TimberTech Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Darren Clarke -17 69 62 68 199 $300,000
T2 Bernhard Langer -16 65 68 67 200 $160,000
T2 Jim Furyk -16 64 68 68 200 $160,000
4 Miguel Angel Jimenez -15 68 67 66 201 $119,000
T5 Gene Sauers -14 69 65 68 202 $87,500
T5 Robert Karlsson -14 65 66 71 202 $87,500
T7 Steve Flesch -13 67 70 66 203 $64,000
T7 Tim Petrovic -13 67 68 68 203 $64,000
T7 Kent Jones -13 67 66 70 203 $64,000
T10 Kirk Triplett -12 69 70 65 204 $44,400
T10 Duffy Waldorf -12 65 71 68 204 $44,400
T10 Vijay Singh -12 69 67 68 204 $44,400
T10 Stephen Leaney -12 70 66 68 204 $44,400
T10 Cameron Beckman -12 67 66 71 204 $44,400
T15 Dicky Pride -11 71 68 66 205 $32,000
T15 David Toms -11 67 70 68 205 $32,000
T15 Brett Quigley -11 66 71 68 205 $32,000
T15 Retief Goosen -11 67 69 69 205 $32,000
T15 Joe Durant -11 66 69 70 205 $32,000
20 Jose Maria Olazabal -10 70 69 67 206 $26,200
T21 Chris DiMarco -9 69 71 67 207 $22,160
T21 Kenny Perry -9 70 70 67 207 $22,160
T21 Kevin Sutherland -9 67 69 71 207 $22,160
T21 Scott Hoch -9 67 69 71 207 $22,160
T21 Scott Parel -9 65 68 74 207 $22,160
T26 Jerry Kelly -8 68 72 68 208 $15,273
T26 Jeff Sluman -8 67 72 69 208 $15,273
T26 Doug Barron -8 69 72 67 208 $15,273
T26 Dudley Hart -8 67 71 70 208 $15,273
T26 Brandt Jobe -8 72 70 66 208 $15,273
T26 David McKenzie -8 69 69 70 208 $15,273
T26 John Daly -8 64 73 71 208 $15,273
T26 Ernie Els -8 69 69 70 208 $15,273
T26 Olin Browne -8 68 69 71 208 $15,273
T26 Tom Pernice Jr -8 69 67 72 208 $15,273
T26 Rod Pampling -8 69 65 74 208 $15,273
T37 Jeff Maggert -7 68 72 69 209 $10,800
T37 Mike Weir -7 69 72 68 209 $10,800
T37 Shane Bertsch -7 71 68 70 209 $10,800
T37 John Huston -7 70 69 70 209 $10,800
T41 Tom Lehman -6 68 72 70 210 $9,000
T41 Bob Estes -6 70 70 70 210 $9,000
T41 Colin Montgomerie -6 69 72 69 210 $9,000
T41 Glen Day -6 71 71 68 210 $9,000
T41 Tom Kite -6 67 70 73 210 $9,000
T46 Tom Gillis -5 69 71 71 211 $7,000
T46 Michael Allen -5 69 72 70 211 $7,000
T46 Ken Duke -5 71 70 70 211 $7,000
T46 Wes Short Jr. -5 68 73 70 211 $7,000
T46 Paul Goydos -5 70 73 68 211 $7,000
T51 Mike Goodes -4 69 70 73 212 $5,250
T51 Billy Andrade -4 72 70 70 212 $5,250
T51 Jesper Parnevik -4 70 73 69 212 $5,250
T51 Robin Byrd -4 71 72 69 212 $5,250
T55 Brad Faxon -3 69 73 71 213 $4,200
T55 Tom Byrum -3 71 71 71 213 $4,200
T55 Scott Verplank -3 70 69 74 213 $4,200
T55 Rich Beem -3 73 70 70 213 $4,200
T55 Ken Tanigawa -3 73 70 70 213 $4,200
T60 David Frost -2 71 69 74 214 $3,300
T60 Joey Sindelar -2 68 71 75 214 $3,300
T60 Corey Pavin -2 69 74 71 214 $3,300
T60 Woody Austin -2 74 74 66 214 $3,300
T64 Scott McCarron -1 71 72 72 215 $2,500
T64 Scott Dunlap -1 70 74 71 215 $2,500
T64 Billy Mayfair -1 71 74 70 215 $2,500
T64 Marco Dawson -1 74 72 69 215 $2,500
T68 Lee Janzen E 72 71 73 216 $1,940
T68 Paul Broadhurst E 73 73 70 216 $1,940
70 Rocco Mediate 1 74 70 73 217 $1,760
T71 Tim Herron 2 72 70 76 218 $1,424
T71 Larry Mize 2 69 75 74 218 $1,424
T71 Carlos Franco 2 71 74 73 218 $1,424
T71 Mark Calcavecchia 2 77 68 73 218 $1,424
T71 Russ Cochran 2 69 78 71 218 $1,424
76 Jay Haas 3 73 70 76 219 $1,160
77 Stephen Ames 4 79 69 72 220 $1,080
78 Sandy Lyle 5 73 74 74 221 $1,000
79 Gary Nicklaus 6 72 73 77 222 $920
80 Colt Ford 21 76 80 81 237 $860

