2020 Carolina Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Carolina Golf Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ana Belac, who earned a four-shot win at Pinehurst No. 9 in Pinehurst, N.C.

Belac, a native of Slovenia, entered the final round wiht a six-shot lead. She didn't have her best round on Sunday in the rare 72-hole Symetra Tour event, but her 74 was good enough to hold off the remaining challengers to finish on 7-under 281.

In picking up her first pro win, the Duke product said, “It had been a rough start learning how it works out here, but I think I got a grasp of things pretty quickly and got more comfortable playing on Tour, having a different schedule. I think that showed with better play the last couple of tournaments and I finally put four good rounds together.”

A total of five players finished under par for the week.

Belac won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.

Carolina Golf Classic recap notes

Belac moved up to second in the Race for the Card, with the top 10 players at the end of the season earning some LPGA status for next season.

This week the cut was made at 7-over 151, with 60 players getting through to the weekend.

The Symetra Tour continues next week with the season-ending Symetra Tour Championship in Davidson, N.C.

