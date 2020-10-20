Sun Mountain’s new Sync golf bag is designed to work hand-in-hand with push carts

Push carts have never been hotter in golf. They've been flying off shelves for months, and manufacturers are having a difficult time keeping up with the unprecedented demand.

Serendipity strikes now as Sun Mountain has come out with the latest version of their Sync golf bag, prepping for the 2021 season. The Sync is designed to nest perfectly within Sun Mountain push carts, at both the upper and lower wraps, with all pockets accessible when the bag is strapped in the cart. (While the Sync won't work in the same fashion universally with all push carts, it's reasonable to assume this would work across most brands.)

In this new model, there are individual club dividers, with spots for longer clubs positioned in the middle and the iron slots around the sides/perimeter. The bag has a 10.5-inch top (a women's version of the bag has a 9.5-inch top) with a separate putter compartment, giving a walking golfer plenty of space to maneuver their clubs between shots. The bag also has a full-length clothing pocket, a ventilated cooler pocket, separate velour-lined valuables and range finder pockets, as well other accessory pockets. The Sync has two utility handles to help golfers load and unload the bag from the push cart and a vehicle. A cart strap pass-through section helps with accessing all the pockets when a golfers chooses to ride.

The Sun Mountain Sync is available now for $230 with six colorways in the men's 10.5-inch bag and four colorways in the women's 9.5-inch bag.