2020 BMW PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

10/11/2020 at 2:16 pm
The 2020 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Tyrrell Hatton, who earned arguably the biggest victory of his career at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England.

Hatton blew away the field to win the European Tour's flagship event by four shots over Frenchman Victor Perez, finishing on 19-under 269.

Patrick Reed and Andy Sullivan finished in a tie for third, a shot behind Perez on 14-under total. Ian Poulter rounded out the top five finishers.

Hatton won the €974,457 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

BMW PGA Championship recap notes

Hatton earned 64 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the third tournament of the second UK Swing was strong and bolstered by the event's status as the European Tour's flagship event.

This week the cut was made at even-par 144, with 67 players getting through to the weekend.

Hatton earned 1,165 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour continues next week for the Scottish Championship in Scotland.

2020 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Tyrrell Hatton -19 66 67 69 67 269 €974,457.00
2 Victor Perez -15 69 66 70 68 273 €630,531.00
T3 Patrick Reed -14 70 68 68 68 274 €323,863.65
T3 Andy Sullivan -14 71 69 69 65 274 €323,863.65
5 Ian Poulter -13 69 70 68 68 275 €243,041.04
6 Eddie Pepperell -12 67 70 70 69 276 €200,623.50
T7 Matthew Fitzpatrick -11 67 65 76 69 277 €147,888.18
T7 Joachim B. Hansen -11 68 67 70 72 277 €147,888.18
T7 Renato Paratore -11 73 69 68 67 277 €147,888.18
T10 Scott Hend -10 68 69 73 68 278 €106,234.92
T10 Martin Kaymer -10 73 68 69 68 278 €106,234.92
T10 Marcus Kinhult -10 72 67 71 68 278 €106,234.92
T13 Tommy Fleetwood -9 71 68 67 73 279 €84,491.15
T13 David Horsey -9 70 69 67 73 279 €84,491.15
T13 Shane Lowry -9 67 65 74 73 279 €84,491.15
T13 Jordan Smith -9 72 67 71 69 279 €84,491.15
T13 Sami Välimäki -9 72 67 74 66 279 €84,491.15
T18 Andrew Johnston -8 68 71 71 70 280 €72,511.06
T18 Lee Westwood -8 70 71 71 68 280 €72,511.06
T20 Ross Fisher -7 72 72 69 68 281 €65,775.85
T20 Ryan Fox -7 68 70 73 70 281 €65,775.85
T20 Masahiro Kawamura -7 70 69 69 73 281 €65,775.85
T20 Richie Ramsay -7 71 71 71 68 281 €65,775.85
T24 Steven Brown -6 75 67 68 72 282 €59,613.84
T24 Graeme Mcdowell -6 73 70 72 67 282 €59,613.84
T24 Matt Wallace -6 69 71 72 70 282 €59,613.84
T27 Garrick Higgo -5 69 71 71 72 283 €52,735.32
T27 Pablo Larrazábal -5 73 69 66 75 283 €52,735.32
T27 Thorbjørn Olesen -5 71 71 71 70 283 €52,735.32
T27 Matthieu Pavon -5 71 73 71 68 283 €52,735.32
T27 Erik Van Rooyen -5 76 68 71 68 283 €52,735.32
T32 Adri Arnaus -4 66 70 74 74 284 €44,137.17
T32 Victor Dubuisson -4 72 71 71 70 284 €44,137.17
T32 Grant Forrest -4 69 67 76 72 284 €44,137.17
T32 Joakim Lagergren -4 69 72 73 70 284 €44,137.17
T32 Danny Willett -4 71 71 74 68 284 €44,137.17
T37 Michael Bullen -3 71 72 71 71 285 €38,405.07
T37 Justin Rose -3 68 75 72 70 285 €38,405.07
T37 Matthias Schwab -3 68 71 78 68 285 €38,405.07
T40 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -2 71 70 72 73 286 €34,392.60
T40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -2 72 72 70 72 286 €34,392.60
T40 Padraig Harrington -2 72 71 72 71 286 €34,392.60
T40 Bernd Wiesberger -2 70 72 72 72 286 €34,392.60
T44 Sean Crocker -1 72 70 72 73 287 €29,806.92
T44 Julien Guerrier -1 72 67 75 73 287 €29,806.92
T44 Matthew Southgate -1 70 73 76 68 287 €29,806.92
T44 Jeunghun Wang -1 72 70 69 76 287 €29,806.92
T48 Thomas Detry E 72 71 76 69 288 €24,074.82
T48 Gavin Green E 67 71 74 76 288 €24,074.82
T48 Alexander Levy E 72 68 77 71 288 €24,074.82
T48 Robert Rock E 69 70 72 77 288 €24,074.82
T48 Kalle Samooja E 71 73 73 71 288 €24,074.82
T48 Shubhankar Sharma E 73 70 72 73 288 €24,074.82
T54 Nacho Elvira 1 74 69 76 70 289 €19,489.14
T54 Wade Ormsby 1 68 71 74 76 289 €19,489.14
T54 Tapio Pulkkanen 1 71 73 74 71 289 €19,489.14
57 Kristoffer Broberg 2 71 71 69 79 290 €18,342.72
T58 Romain Langasque 3 71 72 77 71 291 €17,482.90
T58 Robert Macintyre 3 73 68 77 73 291 €17,482.90
T60 Thomas Aiken 4 75 68 73 76 292 €16,336.48
T60 Stephen Gallacher 4 72 71 74 75 292 €16,336.48
T62 Thomas Pieters 5 72 71 73 77 293 €14,903.46
T62 Joël Stalter 5 76 68 77 72 293 €14,903.46
T62 Fabrizio Zanotti 5 71 73 75 74 293 €14,903.46
T65 David Howell 6 72 68 80 74 294 €13,470.44
T65 Søren Kjeldsen 6 73 71 76 74 294 €13,470.44
67 Oliver Fisher 8 72 72 72 80 296 €12,610.62

