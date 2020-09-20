2020 US Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
PGA Tour U.S. Open

2020 US Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

09/20/2020 at 6:04 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 US Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Bryson DeChambeau, who picked up his first major title in a runaway at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

DeChambeau became the first player since Jack Fleck in 1955 to become the US Open champion as the only player to shoot under par in the final round. He shot 3-under 67 on Sunday to win by six shots over Matthew Wolff on 6-under 274.

Louis Oosthuizen finished alone in third on 2-over total, two shots behind Wolff, who shot 75 after carrying a two-stroke lead into the final round of the second men's major of the year.

DeChambeau won the $2,250,000 winner's share of the $12,500,000 purse.

US Open recap notes

DeChambeau earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which boosts his world ranking.

DeChambeau also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 61 players, including one amateur, finished the tournament, which was the second event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the Corales Puntacana Club and Resort Championship in the Dominican Republic.

2020 US Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Bryson DeChambeau -6 69 68 70 67 274 $2,250,000
2 Matthew Wolff E 66 74 65 75 280 $1,350,000
3 Louis Oosthuizen 2 67 74 68 73 282 $861,457
4 Harris English 3 68 70 72 73 283 $603,903
5 Xander Schauffele 4 68 72 70 74 284 $474,495
T6 Dustin Johnson 5 73 70 72 70 285 $474,495
T6 Will Zalatoris 5 70 74 70 71 285 $318,877
T8 Tony Finau 6 69 73 73 71 286 $318,877
T8 Justin Thomas 6 65 73 76 72 286 $318,877
T8 Webb Simpson 6 71 71 71 73 286 $318,877
T8 Zach Johnson 6 70 74 68 74 286 $318,877
T8 Rory McIlroy 6 67 76 68 75 286 $318,877
T13 Lee Westwood 7 67 76 72 72 287 $210,757
T13 Adam Long 7 71 74 69 73 287 $210,757
T13 Patrick Reed 7 66 70 77 74 287 $210,757
T13 Viktor Hovland 7 71 71 70 75 287 $210,757
T17 Jason Kokrak 8 68 71 77 72 288 $157,931
T17 Paul Casey 8 76 70 69 73 288 $157,931
T17 Lucas Glover 8 71 71 71 75 288 $157,931
T17 Alex Noren 8 72 74 67 75 288 $157,931
T17 Hideki Matsuyama 8 71 69 70 78 288 $157,931
22 Sungjae Im 9 70 75 73 71 289 $129,407
T23 Erik van Rooyen 10 70 74 76 70 290 $101,797
T23 Taylor Pendrith 10 71 74 75 70 290 $101,797
T23 Jon Rahm 10 69 72 76 73 290 $101,797
T23 Brendon Todd 10 68 72 75 75 290 $101,797
T23 Thomas Pieters 10 66 74 73 77 290 $101,797
T23 Joaquin Niemann 10 68 73 72 77 290 $101,797
T23 Rafa Cabrera Bello 10 68 70 74 78 290 $101,797
30 Charles Howell III 11 73 72 72 74 291 $83,422
T31 Lucas Herbert 12 72 74 74 72 292 $75,649
T31 Renato Paratore 12 71 72 73 76 292 $75,649
T31 Bubba Watson 12 72 69 74 77 292 $75,649
T34 Tyler Duncan 13 73 71 77 72 293 $64,024
T34 Stephan Jaeger 13 71 70 79 73 293 $64,024
T34 Romain Langasque 13 71 74 75 73 293 $64,024
T34 Daniel Berger 13 73 70 74 76 293 $64,024
T38 Cameron Smith 14 71 73 78 72 294 $52,074
T38 Jason Day 14 72 74 76 72 294 $52,074
T38 Brian Harman 14 74 72 75 73 294 $52,074
T38 Adam Scott 14 71 74 74 75 294 $52,074
T38 Billy Horschel 14 72 70 72 80 294 $52,074
T43 Shane Lowry 15 76 70 77 72 295 $39,275
T43 Patrick Cantlay 15 70 76 76 73 295 $39,275
T43 Bernd Wiesberger 15 73 72 76 74 295 $39,275
T43 Matt Wallace 15 70 75 73 77 295 $39,275
T43 Lanto Griffin 15 71 74 71 79 295 $39,275
48 Michael Thompson 16 70 75 75 76 296 $32,254
T49 Rickie Fowler 17 69 77 72 79 297 $30,312
T49 Thomas Detry 17 71 72 73 81 297 $30,312
T51 John Pak (a) 18 69 76 79 74 298 $0
T51 Chesson Hadley 18 73 73 77 75 298 $28,563
T51 Ryo Ishikawa 18 72 74 74 78 298 $28,563
54 Adam Hadwin 19 72 73 74 80 299 $27,720
55 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 20 70 76 72 82 300 $27,461
T56 Abraham Ancer 21 71 75 79 76 301 $27,073
T56 Robert MacIntyre 21 74 72 76 79 301 $27,073
58 Troy Merritt 22 72 74 78 78 302 $26,684
T59 Rory Sabbatini 24 69 76 78 81 304 $26,296
T59 Sebastian Munoz 24 71 74 77 82 304 $26,296
61 Shugo Imahira 25 71 74 78 82 305 $25,907

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!