2020 Pure Insurance Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Pure Insurance Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jim Furyk, who earned his second PGA Tour Champions win with a playoff victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Furyk and Jerry Kelly finished regulation on 12-under 204, forcing a playoff back on the par-5 18th along the Monterey peninsula. Furyk made birdie 4 on the extra hole, while Kelly made par to finish in second place.

Ernie Els finished alone in third place on 11-under total

Furyk won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Pure Insurance Championship recap notes

Furyk wins his second PGA Tour Champions title, continuing to make a big splash in his early starts on the circuit.

The money Furyk -- and every player in the field -- earned 330,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The PGA Tour Champions continues from Oct. 9-11 with the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C.

2020 Pure Insurance Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

