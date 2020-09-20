2020 Pure Insurance Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Pure Insurance Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jim Furyk, who earned his second PGA Tour Champions win with a playoff victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Furyk and Jerry Kelly finished regulation on 12-under 204, forcing a playoff back on the par-5 18th along the Monterey peninsula. Furyk made birdie 4 on the extra hole, while Kelly made par to finish in second place.
Ernie Els finished alone in third place on 11-under total
Furyk won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.
Pure Insurance Championship recap notes
Furyk wins his second PGA Tour Champions title, continuing to make a big splash in his early starts on the circuit.
The money Furyk -- and every player in the field -- earned 330,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.
The PGA Tour Champions continues from Oct. 9-11 with the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C.
2020 Pure Insurance Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jim Furyk
|-12
|64
|73
|67
|204
|$330,000
|2
|Jerry Kelly
|-12
|71
|68
|65
|204
|$193,600
|3
|Ernie Els
|-11
|65
|70
|70
|205
|$158,400
|T4
|Mike Weir
|-9
|73
|65
|69
|207
|$117,950
|T4
|Retief Goosen
|-9
|69
|68
|70
|207
|$117,950
|T6
|Robert Karlsson
|-8
|69
|72
|67
|208
|$83,600
|T6
|Steve Flesch
|-8
|70
|69
|69
|208
|$83,600
|T8
|Kent Jones
|-7
|68
|73
|68
|209
|$66,200
|T8
|Bernhard Langer
|-7
|68
|73
|68
|209
|$66,200
|T10
|Kevin Sutherland
|-6
|68
|71
|71
|210
|$50,600
|T10
|Marco Dawson
|-6
|70
|70
|70
|210
|$50,600
|T10
|Gene Sauers
|-6
|68
|71
|71
|210
|$50,600
|T10
|Cameron Beckman
|-6
|65
|72
|73
|210
|$50,600
|T14
|Tim Herron
|-5
|70
|74
|67
|211
|$38,500
|T14
|Woody Austin
|-5
|74
|69
|68
|211
|$38,500
|T14
|K.J. Choi
|-5
|71
|71
|69
|211
|$38,500
|T14
|Doug Barron
|-5
|66
|73
|72
|211
|$38,500
|T18
|Vijay Singh
|-4
|71
|71
|70
|212
|$27,500
|T18
|Scott Dunlap
|-4
|70
|71
|71
|212
|$27,500
|T18
|Tim Petrovic
|-4
|71
|70
|71
|212
|$27,500
|T18
|Scott Parel
|-4
|68
|72
|72
|212
|$27,500
|T18
|Paul Broadhurst
|-4
|71
|69
|72
|212
|$27,500
|T18
|Stephen Leaney
|-4
|65
|72
|75
|212
|$27,500
|T18
|Fred Couples
|-4
|70
|67
|75
|212
|$27,500
|T25
|Jesper Parnevik
|-3
|72
|73
|68
|213
|$19,617
|T25
|Brandt Jobe
|-3
|75
|67
|71
|213
|$19,617
|T25
|Billy Andrade
|-3
|69
|72
|72
|213
|$19,617
|T25
|Scott Verplank
|-3
|70
|70
|73
|213
|$19,617
|T25
|Jay Haas
|-3
|71
|69
|73
|213
|$19,617
|T25
|Dicky Pride
|-3
|66
|70
|77
|213
|$19,617
|T31
|Tom Byrum
|-2
|74
|70
|70
|214
|$15,180
|T31
|Lee Janzen
|-2
|73
|73
|68
|214
|$15,180
|T31
|Kirk Triplett
|-2
|75
|72
|67
|214
|$15,180
|T31
|David Toms
|-2
|68
|73
|73
|214
|$15,180
|T31
|Rod Pampling
|-2
|75
|74
|65
|214
|$15,180
|T36
|Russ Cochran
|-1
|74
|70
|71
|215
|$12,144
|T36
|Mark O'Meara
|-1
|73
|70
|72
|215
|$12,144
|T36
|Paul Goydos
|-1
|72
|72
|71
|215
|$12,144
|T36
|Ken Tanigawa
|-1
|77
|69
|69
|215
|$12,144
|T36
|Miguel Angel Furyk
|-1
|69
|73
|73
|215
|$12,144
|T41
|Jeff Sluman
|E
|71
|74
|71
|216
|$10,340
|T41
|David McKenzie
|E
|73
|72
|71
|216
|$10,340
|T41
|John Huston
|E
|71
|79
|66
|216
|$10,340
|44
|Glen Day
|1
|71
|72
|74
|217
|$9,460
|T45
|Jeff Maggert
|2
|70
|75
|73
|218
|$8,360
|T45
|Mark Brooks
|2
|72
|71
|75
|218
|$8,360
|T45
|Paul Stankowski
|2
|71
|75
|72
|218
|$8,360
|T45
|Duffy Waldorf
|2
|76
|72
|70
|218
|$8,360
|T49
|Joey Sindelar
|3
|74
|70
|75
|219
|$7,040
|T49
|Larry Mize
|3
|71
|78
|70
|219
|$7,040
|T51
|Robin Byrd
|4
|68
|76
|76
|220
|$5,775
|T51
|Billy Mayfair
|4
|71
|71
|78
|220
|$5,775
|T51
|Esteban Toledo
|4
|74
|72
|74
|220
|$5,775
|T51
|Tom Kite
|4
|76
|72
|72
|220
|$5,775
|T55
|Colin Montgomerie
|5
|72
|73
|76
|221
|$4,730
|T55
|Ken Duke
|5
|72
|74
|75
|221
|$4,730
|T55
|Steve Jones
|5
|72
|75
|74
|221
|$4,730
|T55
|Dudley Hart
|5
|74
|73
|74
|221
|$4,730
|T59
|Corey Pavin
|6
|72
|73
|77
|222
|$3,850
|T59
|Rocco Mediate
|6
|74
|74
|74
|222
|$3,850
|T59
|Brad Faxon
|6
|75
|74
|73
|222
|$3,850
|T59
|Willie Wood
|6
|75
|76
|71
|222
|$3,850
|T63
|Chris DiMarco
|7
|77
|69
|77
|223
|$3,080
|T63
|Tom Pernice Jr
|7
|76
|73
|74
|223
|$3,080
|T63
|Olin Browne
|7
|78
|73
|72
|223
|$3,080
|T66
|Wes Short Jr.
|8
|73
|75
|76
|224
|$2,253
|T66
|Stephen Ames
|8
|76
|72
|76
|224
|$2,253
|T66
|Carlos Franco
|8
|78
|72
|74
|224
|$2,253
|T66
|Joe Durant
|8
|73
|77
|74
|224
|$2,253
|T66
|Fred Funk
|8
|73
|78
|73
|224
|$2,253
|71
|Steve Pate
|10
|73
|74
|79
|226
|$1,804
|T72
|Darren Clarke
|11
|71
|75
|81
|227
|$1,555
|T72
|Shane Bertsch
|11
|74
|75
|78
|227
|$1,555
|T72
|Brett Quigley
|11
|76
|76
|75
|227
|$1,555
|75
|Dan Forsman
|12
|77
|73
|78
|228
|$1,364
|T76
|Frank Lickliter II
|13
|75
|74
|80
|229
|$1,232
|T76
|Scott McCarron
|13
|73
|81
|75
|229
|$1,232
|78
|David Frost
|18
|70
|84
|80
|234
|$1,100