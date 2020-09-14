2020 Sanford International final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
The 2020 Sanford International final leaderboard is headed by winner Miguel Angel Jimenez, who won in the first PGA Tour Champions event back with fans at Minnehana Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Jimenez won by a shot over Steve Flesch, with a 54-hole total of 14-under 196, closing with a second 65 on the week to earn the victory.

Bernhard Langer and Steve Stricker finished tied for third place on 12-under total.

Jimenez won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

Sanford International recap notes

Jimenez wins his 11th PGA Tour Champions title, continuing to climb up the leaderboard of all-time wins on the 50-plus circuit.

The money Jimenez -- and every player in the field -- earned 270,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The PGA Tour Champions continues this week with the Pure Insurance Championship, hosted at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

2020 Sanford International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Miguel Angel Jimenez -14 65 66 65 196 $270,000
2 Steve Flesch -13 66 68 63 197 $158,400
T3 Bernhard Langer -12 68 65 65 198 $118,350
T3 Steve Stricker -12 67 64 67 198 $118,350
5 Scott Parel -11 71 66 62 199 $85,500
T6 Jerry Kelly -10 66 68 66 200 $68,400
T6 David Toms -10 65 68 67 200 $68,400
T8 Ernie Els -9 68 68 65 201 $49,500
T8 Brandt Jobe -9 69 66 66 201 $49,500
T8 Scott McCarron -9 68 66 67 201 $49,500
T8 Glen Day -9 69 64 68 201 $49,500
T12 Paul Broadhurst -8 66 71 65 202 $34,560
T12 Tim Herron -8 71 66 65 202 $34,560
T12 Dicky Pride -8 65 69 68 202 $34,560
T12 John Daly -8 68 66 68 202 $34,560
T12 Darren Clarke -8 70 62 70 202 $34,560
T17 Rocco Mediate -7 70 68 65 203 $23,288
T17 Shane Bertsch -7 71 68 64 203 $23,288
T17 Bob May -7 70 66 67 203 $23,288
T17 Tim Petrovic -7 71 65 67 203 $23,288
T17 Robert Karlsson -7 67 68 68 203 $23,288
T17 Woody Austin -7 68 65 70 203 $23,288
T17 Rod Pampling -7 70 63 70 203 $23,288
T17 Kevin Sutherland -7 68 64 71 203 $23,288
T25 Brett Quigley -6 70 68 66 204 $16,416
T25 Ken Tanigawa -6 70 68 66 204 $16,416
T25 Scott Verplank -6 73 66 65 204 $16,416
T25 Colin Montgomerie -6 70 67 67 204 $16,416
T25 Fred Couples -6 68 64 72 204 $16,416
T30 Jay Haas -5 68 69 68 205 $12,996
T30 Dudley Hart -5 70 67 68 205 $12,996
T30 David McKenzie -5 68 68 69 205 $12,996
T30 Jeff Maggert -5 69 66 70 205 $12,996
T30 Michael Allen -5 70 64 71 205 $12,996
T35 Gene Sauers -4 67 71 68 206 $10,368
T35 Retief Goosen -4 72 68 66 206 $10,368
T35 Paul Goydos -4 66 70 70 206 $10,368
T35 Cameron Beckman -4 75 65 66 206 $10,368
T35 Steve Pate -4 69 66 71 206 $10,368
T40 Tom Lehman -3 68 70 69 207 $8,280
T40 Billy Mayfair -3 68 70 69 207 $8,280
T40 Robin Byrd -3 68 70 69 207 $8,280
T40 Joey Sindelar -3 71 69 67 207 $8,280
T40 Kent Jones -3 69 67 71 207 $8,280
T40 Ken Duke -3 70 66 71 207 $8,280
46 Scott Dunlap -2 72 70 66 208 $7,020
T47 Stephen Leaney -1 73 65 71 209 $5,580
T47 Joe Durant -1 69 69 71 209 $5,580
T47 Doug Barron -1 70 69 70 209 $5,580
T47 Steve Jones -1 72 67 70 209 $5,580
T47 Marco Dawson -1 71 66 72 209 $5,580
T47 Angel Cabrera -1 75 66 68 209 $5,580
T47 Tom Gillis -1 73 72 64 209 $5,580
T54 Jesper Parnevik E 69 69 72 210 $3,960
T54 Tom Byrum E 72 66 72 210 $3,960
T54 Duffy Waldorf E 68 71 71 210 $3,960
T54 Corey Pavin E 74 67 69 210 $3,960
T54 Lee Janzen E 72 72 66 210 $3,960
T59 Carlos Franco 1 72 66 73 211 $3,150
T59 Mike Goodes 1 71 71 69 211 $3,150
T59 John Huston 1 78 65 68 211 $3,150
T59 Kirk Triplett 1 75 69 67 211 $3,150
T63 Jeff Sluman 2 71 68 73 212 $2,170
T63 Frank Lickliter II 2 71 69 72 212 $2,170
T63 Larry Mize 2 69 72 71 212 $2,170
T63 Dan Forsman 2 75 66 71 212 $2,170
T63 Len Mattiace 2 70 72 70 212 $2,170
T63 Omar Uresti 2 69 74 69 212 $2,170
T63 Olin Browne 2 74 69 69 212 $2,170
70 Fred Funk 3 74 67 72 213 $1,584
T71 Rich Beem 4 71 67 76 214 $1,242
T71 David Frost 4 71 69 74 214 $1,242
T71 Mike Weir 4 69 73 72 214 $1,242
T71 Wes Short Jr. 4 71 71 72 214 $1,242
T71 Mark Brooks 4 74 70 70 214 $1,242
T71 Chris DiMarco 4 73 73 68 214 $1,242
77 Tom Pernice Jr 5 72 72 71 215 $972
78 Blaine McCallister 8 74 71 73 218 $900
79 John Harris 12 75 74 73 222 $828
80 Gary Nicklaus 13 75 74 74 223 $774
81 Colt Ford 14 74 78 72 224 $738

