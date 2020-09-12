2020 US Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2020 US Open is the amateur championship of the golf calendar, with Winged Foot Golf Club in New York hosting an historic US Open without qualifiers.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 60 and ties heading into the final two rounds in a rare September edition of the national championship.

The US Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Sunday with live golf action from Winged Foot. NBC airs coverage each day as well, with the Peacock streaming service carrying some action every day.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 US Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 US Open TV times and schedule.

2020 US Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern