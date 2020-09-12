2020 US Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC
PGA Tour U.S. Open

2020 US Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

09/12/2020 at 9:00 am
Golf News Net


The 2020 US Open is the amateur championship of the golf calendar, with Winged Foot Golf Club in New York hosting an historic US Open without qualifiers.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 60 and ties heading into the final two rounds in a rare September edition of the national championship.

The US Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Sunday with live golf action from Winged Foot. NBC airs coverage each day as well, with the Peacock streaming service carrying some action every day.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 US Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 US Open TV times and schedule.

2020 US Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, September 17: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel, 2-5 p.m. on NBC
  • Friday, September 18: 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. on NBC
  • Saturday, September 19: 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. on NBC
  • Sunday, September 20: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel, 12-6 p.m. on NBC

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!