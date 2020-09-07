2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner John Catlin, who became the first American to win a European Tour event played at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.
Catlin held on for a one-shot victory over Martin Kaymer, who was seeking his first European Tour win in six years. Catlin made a par on the final hole to finish on 2-over 286 and beat the two-time German-born major winner.
Wil Besseling, Antoine Rozner and Justin Harding finished tied for third place on 4-over total.
Catlin won the €196,690 winner's share of the €1,250,000 purse.
Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters recap notes
Catlin earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the first tournament since the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.
This week the cut was made at 8-over 150, with 77 players getting through to the weekend.
The Andalucia Masters marks just the third European Tour event in the last 25 years to finish with a winning score over par.
The European Tour moves to Portugal this week for the Portual Masters.
2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|John Catlin
|2
|69
|70
|72
|75
|286
|€196,690.00
|2
|Martin Kaymer
|3
|72
|72
|69
|74
|287
|€127,270.00
|T3
|Wil Besseling
|4
|75
|72
|69
|72
|288
|€59,932.60
|T3
|Justin Harding
|4
|71
|75
|71
|71
|288
|€59,932.60
|T3
|Antoine Rozner
|4
|76
|69
|73
|70
|288
|€59,932.60
|T6
|Guido Migliozzi
|5
|69
|74
|74
|72
|289
|€37,602.50
|T6
|Wilco Nienaber
|5
|72
|70
|76
|71
|289
|€37,602.50
|T8
|Masahiro Kawamura
|7
|73
|73
|74
|71
|291
|€27,420.90
|T8
|Connor Syme
|7
|69
|72
|76
|74
|291
|€27,420.90
|T10
|Steven Brown
|8
|73
|74
|74
|71
|292
|€19,140.09
|T10
|Jamie Donaldson
|8
|72
|69
|73
|78
|292
|€19,140.09
|T10
|Lorenzo Gagli
|8
|74
|69
|71
|78
|292
|€19,140.09
|T10
|David Horsey
|8
|74
|73
|72
|73
|292
|€19,140.09
|T10
|Sami Välimäki
|8
|77
|69
|69
|77
|292
|€19,140.09
|T10
|Johannes Veerman
|8
|73
|73
|72
|74
|292
|€19,140.09
|T10
|Lee Westwood
|8
|76
|73
|76
|67
|292
|€19,140.09
|T17
|Jorge Campillo
|9
|69
|78
|72
|74
|293
|€13,999.70
|T17
|Joachim B. Hansen
|9
|74
|74
|74
|71
|293
|€13,999.70
|T17
|Maximilian Kieffer
|9
|73
|74
|76
|70
|293
|€13,999.70
|T17
|Romain Langasque
|9
|77
|73
|69
|74
|293
|€13,999.70
|T17
|Adrian Otaegui
|9
|77
|71
|68
|77
|293
|€13,999.70
|T17
|Alvaro Quiros
|9
|72
|73
|74
|74
|293
|€13,999.70
|T17
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|9
|76
|73
|75
|69
|293
|€13,999.70
|T24
|Dave Coupland
|10
|72
|76
|71
|75
|294
|€11,338.60
|T24
|Ewen Ferguson
|10
|73
|76
|73
|72
|294
|€11,338.60
|T24
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
|10
|75
|75
|72
|72
|294
|€11,338.60
|T24
|Joakim Lagergren
|10
|77
|72
|70
|75
|294
|€11,338.60
|T24
|Pablo Larrazábal
|10
|71
|70
|78
|75
|294
|€11,338.60
|T24
|Robert Macintyre
|10
|80
|69
|75
|70
|294
|€11,338.60
|T24
|Matthew Southgate
|10
|76
|73
|70
|75
|294
|€11,338.60
|T31
|Thomas Detry
|11
|73
|72
|74
|76
|295
|€8,503.95
|T31
|Rasmus Højgaard
|11
|71
|79
|75
|70
|295
|€8,503.95
|T31
|Craig Howie
|11
|75
|75
|71
|74
|295
|€8,503.95
|T31
|Wade Ormsby
|11
|74
|76
|75
|70
|295
|€8,503.95
|T31
|Victor Perez
|11
|76
|74
|76
|69
|295
|€8,503.95
|T31
|Damien Perrier
|11
|76
|70
|78
|71
|295
|€8,503.95
|T31
|Marcel Schneider
|11
|76
|74
|73
|72
|295
|€8,503.95
|T31
|Bernd Wiesberger
|11
|75
|71
|73
|76
|295
|€8,503.95
|T31
|Jeff Winther
|11
|77
|68
|76
|74
|295
|€8,503.95
|T31
|Ashun Wu
|11
|77
|71
|72
|75
|295
|€8,503.95
|T41
|Alejandro Cañizares
|12
|73
|70
|79
|74
|296
|€6,363.50
|T41
|Julien Guerrier
|12
|74
|74
|75
|73
|296
|€6,363.50
|T41
|Grégory Havret
|12
|75
|73
|74
|74
|296
|€6,363.50
|T41
|Søren Kjeldsen
|12
|71
|72
|74
|79
|296
|€6,363.50
|T41
|Alexander Levy
|12
|75
|75
|75
|71
|296
|€6,363.50
|T41
|Pedro Oriol
|12
|75
|72
|71
|78
|296
|€6,363.50
|T41
|Carlos Pigem
|12
|75
|73
|74
|74
|296
|€6,363.50
|T48
|Pep Angles
|13
|70
|77
|76
|74
|297
|€5,090.80
|T48
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|13
|72
|77
|76
|72
|297
|€5,090.80
|T48
|Toby Tree
|13
|72
|77
|75
|73
|297
|€5,090.80
|T48
|Romain Wattel
|13
|74
|74
|71
|78
|297
|€5,090.80
|T52
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
|14
|75
|71
|79
|73
|298
|€4,118.92
|T52
|Matthew Jordan
|14
|81
|69
|75
|73
|298
|€4,118.92
|T52
|Joost Luiten
|14
|79
|69
|75
|75
|298
|€4,118.92
|T52
|Ross Mcgowan
|14
|72
|72
|75
|79
|298
|€4,118.92
|T52
|Paul Waring
|14
|73
|77
|77
|71
|298
|€4,118.92
|T57
|Alexander Björk
|15
|74
|73
|75
|77
|299
|€3,471.00
|T57
|Thomas Bjørn
|15
|72
|76
|74
|77
|299
|€3,471.00
|T57
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|15
|75
|74
|74
|76
|299
|€3,471.00
|T57
|Jake Mcleod
|15
|71
|73
|78
|77
|299
|€3,471.00
|T57
|Ben Stow
|15
|74
|73
|71
|81
|299
|€3,471.00
|T62
|Richard Bland
|16
|78
|72
|70
|80
|300
|€2,950.35
|T62
|Jonathan Caldwell
|16
|73
|75
|75
|77
|300
|€2,950.35
|T62
|Bryce Easton
|16
|76
|73
|76
|75
|300
|€2,950.35
|T62
|Robin Roussel
|16
|75
|71
|76
|78
|300
|€2,950.35
|T66
|Grant Forrest
|17
|78
|72
|76
|75
|301
|€2,603.25
|T66
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|17
|76
|71
|75
|79
|301
|€2,603.25
|T68
|Nacho Elvira
|18
|77
|70
|75
|80
|302
|€2,314.00
|T68
|Francesco Laporta
|18
|76
|73
|77
|76
|302
|€2,314.00
|T68
|Ricardo Santos
|18
|78
|70
|73
|81
|302
|€2,314.00
|T71
|Ben Evans
|19
|75
|73
|78
|77
|303
|€1,872.00
|T71
|Adrien Saddier
|19
|73
|77
|76
|77
|303
|€1,872.00
|T71
|Max Schmitt
|19
|71
|75
|76
|81
|303
|€1,872.00
|T74
|Raphaël Jacquelin
|20
|75
|73
|77
|79
|304
|€1,864.50
|T74
|Rikard Karlberg
|20
|76
|74
|78
|76
|304
|€1,864.50
|76
|Edoardo Molinari
|21
|76
|73
|76
|80
|305
|€1,860.00
|77
|Jbe Kruger
|22
|74
|74
|76
|82
|306
|€1,857.00