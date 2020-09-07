2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner John Catlin, who became the first American to win a European Tour event played at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.

Catlin held on for a one-shot victory over Martin Kaymer, who was seeking his first European Tour win in six years. Catlin made a par on the final hole to finish on 2-over 286 and beat the two-time German-born major winner.

Wil Besseling, Antoine Rozner and Justin Harding finished tied for third place on 4-over total.

Catlin won the €196,690 winner's share of the €1,250,000 purse.

Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters recap notes

Catlin earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the first tournament since the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.

This week the cut was made at 8-over 150, with 77 players getting through to the weekend.

The Andalucia Masters marks just the third European Tour event in the last 25 years to finish with a winning score over par.

The European Tour moves to Portugal this week for the Portual Masters.

2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

