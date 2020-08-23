2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Korn Ferry Tour

2020 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

08/23/2020 at 5:57 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Curtis Luck, who broke through for a big win on the Scarlet Course at the Ohio State University Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio.

The Australian picked up the one-shot win on 11-under 273, making a putt on the final hole to avoid a playoff with Theo Humphrey, Taylor Montgomery and Cameron Young.

Stephen Jaeger, who won last week in Idaho, was part of a five-way tie for fifth on 9-under total with Scott Gutschewski, Will Zalatoris, Jimmy Stanger and Nick Hardy.

Luck won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship recap notes

Luck earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 550 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 143, with 75 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, which is typically the third and final tournament of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Curtis Luck -11 68 66 68 71 273 $180,000
T2 Theo Humphrey -10 70 67 70 67 274 $65,000
T2 Taylor Montgomery -10 72 67 67 68 274 $65,000
T2 Cameron Young -10 66 69 68 71 274 $65,000
T5 Stephan Jaeger -9 69 70 70 66 275 $32,300
T5 Scott Gutschewski -9 70 68 70 67 275 $32,300
T5 Nick Hardy -9 65 74 67 69 275 $32,300
T5 Jimmy Stanger -9 65 71 69 70 275 $32,300
T5 Will Zalatoris -9 69 70 66 70 275 $32,300
10 Ollie Schniederjans -8 71 66 71 68 276 $25,500
T11 Chip McDaniel -7 69 70 68 70 277 $22,050
T11 Vince India -7 69 68 69 71 277 $22,050
T11 Ryan McCormick -7 71 70 65 71 277 $22,050
14 Anders Albertson -6 70 72 69 67 278 $19,000
T15 Peter Uihlein -5 74 68 67 70 279 $17,000
T15 Ben Martin -5 72 68 68 71 279 $17,000
T15 Kristoffer Ventura -5 72 68 66 73 279 $17,000
T18 Stuart Macdonald -4 71 67 75 67 280 $11,143
T18 KK Limbhasut -4 72 70 70 68 280 $11,143
T18 Justin Hueber -4 72 69 70 69 280 $11,143
T18 David Skinns -4 68 73 70 69 280 $11,143
T18 Tom Whitney -4 75 66 70 69 280 $11,143
T18 Brad Hopfinger -4 71 71 69 69 280 $11,143
T18 Mito Pereira -4 71 70 67 72 280 $11,143
T18 Zecheng Dou -4 69 69 69 73 280 $11,143
T18 Charlie Saxon -4 67 70 69 74 280 $11,143
T18 Erik Barnes -4 69 67 68 76 280 $11,143
T28 Nicholas Lindheim -3 71 66 75 69 281 $7,400
T28 Justin Lower -3 68 73 71 69 281 $7,400
T28 John Chin -3 73 69 66 73 281 $7,400
T31 Augusto Nunez -2 71 69 74 68 282 $6,350
T31 Davis Riley -2 71 71 71 69 282 $6,350
T31 Andrew Novak -2 72 70 71 69 282 $6,350
T31 Brandon Crick -2 74 68 70 70 282 $6,350
T31 Mark Baldwin -2 70 73 69 70 282 $6,350
T31 Curtis Thompson -2 68 71 72 71 282 $6,350
T37 Jared Wolfe -1 71 71 74 67 283 $5,138
T37 J.T. Griffin -1 75 68 72 68 283 $5,138
T37 Jake Knapp -1 68 72 73 70 283 $5,138
T37 Ben Kohles -1 74 69 70 70 283 $5,138
T37 Austen Truslow -1 69 72 71 71 283 $5,138
T37 Kevin Roy -1 71 72 69 71 283 $5,138
T37 T.J. Vogel -1 67 73 71 72 283 $5,138
T37 Trevor Cone -1 71 67 72 73 283 $5,138
T45 Tyson Alexander E 73 70 71 70 284 $4,483
T45 Seth Reeves E 69 72 72 71 284 $4,483
T45 Kyle Reifers E 69 74 70 71 284 $4,483
T45 Zach Wright E 70 71 70 73 284 $4,483
T45 Taylor Dickson E 72 71 68 73 284 $4,483
T45 Brett Drewitt E 68 73 69 74 284 $4,483
T51 Greyson Sigg 1 72 70 73 70 285 $4,223
T51 Harrison Endycott 1 71 72 72 70 285 $4,223
T51 Brent Grant 1 71 71 72 71 285 $4,223
T51 Brandon Harkins 1 73 68 73 71 285 $4,223
T51 Dawson Armstrong 1 72 69 72 72 285 $4,223
T51 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 1 70 72 71 72 285 $4,223
T51 Lee Hodges 1 66 70 74 75 285 $4,223
T58 Mike Miller 2 71 72 74 69 286 $4,050
T58 Mark Blakefield 2 73 70 73 70 286 $4,050
T58 Camilo Villegas 2 70 71 74 71 286 $4,050
T58 Max McGreevy 2 70 72 73 71 286 $4,050
T58 Evan Harmeling 2 70 72 73 71 286 $4,050
T58 Julian Etulain 2 67 75 72 72 286 $4,050
T58 Brandon Wu 2 67 69 77 73 286 $4,050
T58 Steve Marino 2 71 70 72 73 286 $4,050
T58 Michael Arnaud 2 70 69 73 74 286 $4,050
T58 Paul D. Haley 2 73 68 69 76 286 $4,050
T68 Kevin Dougherty 3 71 71 75 70 287 $3,920
T68 Taylor Pendrith 3 72 71 72 72 287 $3,920
T68 Drew Weaver 3 72 70 72 73 287 $3,920
71 Daniel McCarthy 4 71 69 75 73 288 $3,880
72 Carl Yuan 5 69 73 73 74 289 $3,860
73 Hayden Buckley 6 72 71 72 75 290 $3,840
74 Martin Piller 7 73 69 74 75 291 $3,820
75 Austin Smotherman 8 73 68 74 77 292 $3,800

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.