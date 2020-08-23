2020 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Curtis Luck, who broke through for a big win on the Scarlet Course at the Ohio State University Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio.
The Australian picked up the one-shot win on 11-under 273, making a putt on the final hole to avoid a playoff with Theo Humphrey, Taylor Montgomery and Cameron Young.
Stephen Jaeger, who won last week in Idaho, was part of a five-way tie for fifth on 9-under total with Scott Gutschewski, Will Zalatoris, Jimmy Stanger and Nick Hardy.
Luck won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship recap notes
Luck earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 550 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.
This week the cut was made at 1-over 143, with 75 players getting through to the weekend.
The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, which is typically the third and final tournament of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Curtis Luck
|-11
|68
|66
|68
|71
|273
|$180,000
|T2
|Theo Humphrey
|-10
|70
|67
|70
|67
|274
|$65,000
|T2
|Taylor Montgomery
|-10
|72
|67
|67
|68
|274
|$65,000
|T2
|Cameron Young
|-10
|66
|69
|68
|71
|274
|$65,000
|T5
|Stephan Jaeger
|-9
|69
|70
|70
|66
|275
|$32,300
|T5
|Scott Gutschewski
|-9
|70
|68
|70
|67
|275
|$32,300
|T5
|Nick Hardy
|-9
|65
|74
|67
|69
|275
|$32,300
|T5
|Jimmy Stanger
|-9
|65
|71
|69
|70
|275
|$32,300
|T5
|Will Zalatoris
|-9
|69
|70
|66
|70
|275
|$32,300
|10
|Ollie Schniederjans
|-8
|71
|66
|71
|68
|276
|$25,500
|T11
|Chip McDaniel
|-7
|69
|70
|68
|70
|277
|$22,050
|T11
|Vince India
|-7
|69
|68
|69
|71
|277
|$22,050
|T11
|Ryan McCormick
|-7
|71
|70
|65
|71
|277
|$22,050
|14
|Anders Albertson
|-6
|70
|72
|69
|67
|278
|$19,000
|T15
|Peter Uihlein
|-5
|74
|68
|67
|70
|279
|$17,000
|T15
|Ben Martin
|-5
|72
|68
|68
|71
|279
|$17,000
|T15
|Kristoffer Ventura
|-5
|72
|68
|66
|73
|279
|$17,000
|T18
|Stuart Macdonald
|-4
|71
|67
|75
|67
|280
|$11,143
|T18
|KK Limbhasut
|-4
|72
|70
|70
|68
|280
|$11,143
|T18
|Justin Hueber
|-4
|72
|69
|70
|69
|280
|$11,143
|T18
|David Skinns
|-4
|68
|73
|70
|69
|280
|$11,143
|T18
|Tom Whitney
|-4
|75
|66
|70
|69
|280
|$11,143
|T18
|Brad Hopfinger
|-4
|71
|71
|69
|69
|280
|$11,143
|T18
|Mito Pereira
|-4
|71
|70
|67
|72
|280
|$11,143
|T18
|Zecheng Dou
|-4
|69
|69
|69
|73
|280
|$11,143
|T18
|Charlie Saxon
|-4
|67
|70
|69
|74
|280
|$11,143
|T18
|Erik Barnes
|-4
|69
|67
|68
|76
|280
|$11,143
|T28
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-3
|71
|66
|75
|69
|281
|$7,400
|T28
|Justin Lower
|-3
|68
|73
|71
|69
|281
|$7,400
|T28
|John Chin
|-3
|73
|69
|66
|73
|281
|$7,400
|T31
|Augusto Nunez
|-2
|71
|69
|74
|68
|282
|$6,350
|T31
|Davis Riley
|-2
|71
|71
|71
|69
|282
|$6,350
|T31
|Andrew Novak
|-2
|72
|70
|71
|69
|282
|$6,350
|T31
|Brandon Crick
|-2
|74
|68
|70
|70
|282
|$6,350
|T31
|Mark Baldwin
|-2
|70
|73
|69
|70
|282
|$6,350
|T31
|Curtis Thompson
|-2
|68
|71
|72
|71
|282
|$6,350
|T37
|Jared Wolfe
|-1
|71
|71
|74
|67
|283
|$5,138
|T37
|J.T. Griffin
|-1
|75
|68
|72
|68
|283
|$5,138
|T37
|Jake Knapp
|-1
|68
|72
|73
|70
|283
|$5,138
|T37
|Ben Kohles
|-1
|74
|69
|70
|70
|283
|$5,138
|T37
|Austen Truslow
|-1
|69
|72
|71
|71
|283
|$5,138
|T37
|Kevin Roy
|-1
|71
|72
|69
|71
|283
|$5,138
|T37
|T.J. Vogel
|-1
|67
|73
|71
|72
|283
|$5,138
|T37
|Trevor Cone
|-1
|71
|67
|72
|73
|283
|$5,138
|T45
|Tyson Alexander
|E
|73
|70
|71
|70
|284
|$4,483
|T45
|Seth Reeves
|E
|69
|72
|72
|71
|284
|$4,483
|T45
|Kyle Reifers
|E
|69
|74
|70
|71
|284
|$4,483
|T45
|Zach Wright
|E
|70
|71
|70
|73
|284
|$4,483
|T45
|Taylor Dickson
|E
|72
|71
|68
|73
|284
|$4,483
|T45
|Brett Drewitt
|E
|68
|73
|69
|74
|284
|$4,483
|T51
|Greyson Sigg
|1
|72
|70
|73
|70
|285
|$4,223
|T51
|Harrison Endycott
|1
|71
|72
|72
|70
|285
|$4,223
|T51
|Brent Grant
|1
|71
|71
|72
|71
|285
|$4,223
|T51
|Brandon Harkins
|1
|73
|68
|73
|71
|285
|$4,223
|T51
|Dawson Armstrong
|1
|72
|69
|72
|72
|285
|$4,223
|T51
|Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
|1
|70
|72
|71
|72
|285
|$4,223
|T51
|Lee Hodges
|1
|66
|70
|74
|75
|285
|$4,223
|T58
|Mike Miller
|2
|71
|72
|74
|69
|286
|$4,050
|T58
|Mark Blakefield
|2
|73
|70
|73
|70
|286
|$4,050
|T58
|Camilo Villegas
|2
|70
|71
|74
|71
|286
|$4,050
|T58
|Max McGreevy
|2
|70
|72
|73
|71
|286
|$4,050
|T58
|Evan Harmeling
|2
|70
|72
|73
|71
|286
|$4,050
|T58
|Julian Etulain
|2
|67
|75
|72
|72
|286
|$4,050
|T58
|Brandon Wu
|2
|67
|69
|77
|73
|286
|$4,050
|T58
|Steve Marino
|2
|71
|70
|72
|73
|286
|$4,050
|T58
|Michael Arnaud
|2
|70
|69
|73
|74
|286
|$4,050
|T58
|Paul D. Haley
|2
|73
|68
|69
|76
|286
|$4,050
|T68
|Kevin Dougherty
|3
|71
|71
|75
|70
|287
|$3,920
|T68
|Taylor Pendrith
|3
|72
|71
|72
|72
|287
|$3,920
|T68
|Drew Weaver
|3
|72
|70
|72
|73
|287
|$3,920
|71
|Daniel McCarthy
|4
|71
|69
|75
|73
|288
|$3,880
|72
|Carl Yuan
|5
|69
|73
|73
|74
|289
|$3,860
|73
|Hayden Buckley
|6
|72
|71
|72
|75
|290
|$3,840
|74
|Martin Piller
|7
|73
|69
|74
|75
|291
|$3,820
|75
|Austin Smotherman
|8
|73
|68
|74
|77
|292
|$3,800