2020 AIG Women’s Open TV schedule: How to watch on NBC, Golf Channel

The 2020 AIG Women's Open begins with the biggest names in golf coming off wins and high finishes galore, surging the buzz around the year's first women's major. Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang are the headliners at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

The AIG Women's Open TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with NBC and Golf Channel airing the championship now for the fifth year. It's predictable for a reason, and NBC and Golf Channel air four days of live golf action from Royal Troon Golf Club. Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round, with Golf Channel airing coverage of the latter portion of Saturday and Sunday coverage, before NBC takes over the latter portion of Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the AIG Women's Open app, TheOpen.com, NBC Sports app or Golf Channel app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 AIG Women's Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 AIG Women's Open TV times and schedule.

2020 AIG Women's Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern