2020 The Northern Trust field: Players, rankings

The 2020 The Northern Trust field is set with the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, which determined the 125 players who qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The Northern Trust field is headlined by Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. This is the first event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 70 in points after The Northern Trust moving on to the next leg of the three-event series, the BMW Championship near Chicago.
Three players -- Jim Herman, Zach Johnson and Shane Lowry -- played their way into the top 125 at the Wyndham Championship.
Players skipping the event are not not replaced in the field.
We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.
2020 The Northern Trust field
- 1. Justin Thomas
- 2. Collin Morikawa
- 3. Webb Simpson
- 4. Bryson DeChambeau
- 5. Sungjae Im
- 6. Patrick Reed
- 7. Daniel Berger
- 8. Rory McIlroy
- 9. Brendon Todd
- 10. Jon Rahm
- 11. Xander Schauffele
- 12. Lanto Griffin
- 13. Abraham Ancer
- 14. Marc Leishman
- 15. Dustin Johnson
- 16. Sebastián Muñoz
- 17. Kevin Na
- 18. Hideki Matsuyama
- 19. Tyrrell Hatton
- 20. Cameron Champ
- 21. Adam Long
- 22. Kevin Streelman
- 23. Tony Finau
- 24. Scottie Scheffler
- 25. Billy Horschel
- 26. Joaquin Niemann
- 27. Harris English
- 28. Viktor Hovland
- 29. Ryan Palmer
- 30. Cameron Smith
- 31. Byeong Hun An
- 32. Patrick Cantlay
- 33. Gary Woodland
- 34. Matthew Wolff
- 35. Tyler Duncan
- 36. Adam Scott
- 37. Nick Taylor
- 38. Joel Dahmen
- 39. Tom Hoge
- 40. Kevin Kisner
- 41. Richy Werenski
- 42. Mark Hubbard
- 43. Brendan Steele
- 44. Adam Hadwin
- 45. Jason Day
- 46. Michael Thompson
- 47. Carlos Ortiz
- 48. Andrew Landry
- 49. Tiger Woods
- 50. Dylan Frittelli
- 51. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 52. Mackenzie Hughes
- 53. Danny Lee
- 54. Jim Herman
- 55. Paul Casey
- 56. Corey Conners
- 57. Max Homa
- 58. Maverick McNealy
- 59. J.T. Poston
- 60. Doc Redman
- 61. Sung Kang
- 62. Talor Gooch
- 63. Matt Kuchar
- 64. Charles Howell III
- 65. Denny McCarthy
- 66. Bubba Watson
- 67. Phil Mickelson
- 68. Henrik Norlander
- 69. Brian Harman
- 70. Xinjun Zhang
- 71. Sepp Straka
- 72. Harry Higgs
- 73. Harold Varner III
- 74. Bud Cauley
- 75. Vaughn Taylor
- 76. Brian Stuard
- 77. Patrick Rodgers
- 78. Alex Noren
- 79. Pat Perez
- 80. Troy Merritt
- 81. Robby Shelton
- 82. Si Woo Kim
- 83. Chez Reavie
- 84. Nate Lashley
- 85. Ian Poulter
- 86. Matt Jones
- 87. Cameron Tringale
- 88. Rickie Fowler
- 89. Tommy Fleetwood
- 90. Jason Kokrak
- 91. Emiliano Grillo
- 92. Cameron Davis
- 93. Matthew NeSmith
- 94. Scott Harrington
- 95. Ryan Armour
- 96. Ryan Moore
- 97. Brooks Koepka
- 98. Brandt Snedeker
- 99. Louis Oosthuizen
- 100. Jordan Spieth
- 101. Russell Henley
- 102. Sam Ryder
- 103. Sam Burns
- 104. Zach Johnson
- 105. Keith Mitchell
- 106. Zac Blair
- 107. Scott Brown
- 108. Brian Gay
- 109. Justin Rose
- 110. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 111. Charley Hoffman
- 112. Keegan Bradley
- 113. Graeme McDowell
- 114. Adam Schenk
- 115. Lucas Glover
- 116. Luke List
- 117. Scott Stallings
- 118. Brice Garnett
- 119. Scott Piercy
- 120. Rory Sabbatini
- 121. Beau Hossler
- 122. Shane Lowry
- 123. Tom Lewis
- 124. Bo Hoag
- 125. Wyndham Clark
