What does the 2020 PGA Championship winner get? Money, points, invitations, exemptions
PGA Championship PGA Tour

What does the 2020 PGA Championship winner get? Money, points, invitations, exemptions

08/09/2020 at 12:04 pm
Golf News Net


Winning the 2020 PGA Championship will be an amazing moment in the career of a professional golfer.

The win will quite literally change their professional life in a variety of ways, including being more recognized, winning lots of money, getting into the highest-profile tournaments for years to come and so much more.

What does the 2020 PGA Championship winner get?

Money: The 2020 PGA Championship winner gets the $1,980,000 winner's share of the $11 million purse

Official World Golf Ranking points: The PGA Championship winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points -- the most on offer in a single tournament, reserved only for the majors.

FedEx Cup points: The PGA Championship winner gets 600 FedEx Cup points -- the most on offer in a single regular-season tournament, reserved only for the majors and The Players.

Exemptions: The PGA Championship winner gets the perks a major championship winner gets: a five-season PGA Tour exemption (and a seven-season European Tour exemption), a lifetime exemption into the PGA Championship, spots in several invitational tournaments, as well five-year exemptions into the Masters, US Open and British Open Championship.

Trophy: The PGA Championship winner gets to take the Wanamaker trophy home and have it in their possession until their next PGA Championship defense. They can purchase a 90 percent replica of the trophy to keep.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.