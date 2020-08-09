2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Lee Hodges, who picked up the win at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Ore.

Hodges finished on 11-under 273, holding off four players who were chasing him down for the win in one of the biggest events on the schedule. Carl Yuan, David Lipsky, Chad Ramey and Paul Barjon were the joint runners-up on 9-under total.

Will Zalatoris finished alone in sixth place.

Hodges won the $144,000 winner's share of the $800,000 purse.

WinCo Foods Portland Open recap notes

Hodges earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 550 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 141, with 69 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Albertsons Boise Open, which is typically the first tournament of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

