2020 Marathon LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Marathon LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Danielle Kang, who picked up her fifth-career LPGA win with a one-shot victory at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

Kang won the 72-hole event by a stroke over Lydia Ko and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, finishing on 15-under 269. On the final hole of the tournament, Ko made an unlikely double-bogey 7 after getting within 30 yards of the green in two. She went from leading by one to losing by one and finishing in a tie for second.

Minjee Lee finished alone in fourth, giving her a second-straight top-four finish in the restart.

Kang won the $255,000 winner's share of the $1,700,000 purse.

Marathon LPGA Classic recap notes

Kang picks up the win in the second LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season, but it was moved to create an Ohio swing.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 143, with 79 players getting through to the final round.

The LPGA Tour continues next week with the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, the precursor to the year's first major at the AIG Women's Open.

2020 Marathon LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details