2020 Marathon LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
LPGA Tour

08/09/2020 at 10:06 pm
The 2020 Marathon LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Danielle Kang, who picked up her fifth-career LPGA win with a one-shot victory at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

Kang won the 72-hole event by a stroke over Lydia Ko and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, finishing on 15-under 269. On the final hole of the tournament, Ko made an unlikely double-bogey 7 after getting within 30 yards of the green in two. She went from leading by one to losing by one and finishing in a tie for second.

Minjee Lee finished alone in fourth, giving her a second-straight top-four finish in the restart.

Kang won the $255,000 winner's share of the $1,700,000 purse.

Marathon LPGA Classic recap notes

Kang picks up the win in the second LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season, but it was moved to create an Ohio swing.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 143, with 79 players getting through to the final round.

The LPGA Tour continues next week with the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, the precursor to the year's first major at the AIG Women's Open.

2020 Marathon LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Danielle Kang -15 64 67 70 68 269 $255,000
T2 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -14 67 63 73 67 270 $133,555
T2 Lydia Ko -14 64 65 68 73 270 $133,555
4 Minjee Lee -13 68 67 68 68 271 $86,874
T5 Andrea Lee -8 67 71 73 65 276 $54,244
T5 Marina Alex -8 69 71 69 67 276 $54,244
T5 Emma Talley -8 72 66 69 69 276 $54,244
T5 Yu Liu -8 70 68 69 69 276 $54,244
T9 Stacy Lewis -7 69 71 72 65 277 $27,129
T9 Kendall Dye -7 72 70 68 67 277 $27,129
T9 Patty Tavatanakit -7 71 66 72 68 277 $27,129
T9 Pernilla Lindberg -7 71 70 67 69 277 $27,129
T9 Kelly Tan -7 70 68 70 69 277 $27,129
T9 Maria Fassi -7 67 66 75 69 277 $27,129
T9 Carlota Ciganda -7 68 68 71 70 277 $27,129
T9 Cydney Clanton -7 67 70 69 71 277 $27,129
T9 Sophia Popov -7 66 70 70 71 277 $27,129
T9 Maria Fernanda Torres -7 70 68 67 72 277 $27,129
T9 Lindsey Weaver -7 68 69 67 73 277 $27,129
T20 Dottie Ardina -6 72 70 69 67 278 $18,138
T20 Xiyu Lin -6 68 72 70 68 278 $18,138
T20 Stephanie Meadow -6 69 69 72 68 278 $18,138
T20 Jenny Shin -6 66 72 71 69 278 $18,138
T20 Peiyun Chien -6 68 72 66 72 278 $18,138
T25 Jennifer Song -5 68 72 72 67 279 $13,909
T25 Sarah Schmelzel -5 71 69 70 69 279 $13,909
T25 Alena Sharp -5 72 67 71 69 279 $13,909
T25 Lindy Duncan -5 69 69 72 69 279 $13,909
T25 Jessica Korda -5 70 70 69 70 279 $13,909
T25 Matilda Castren -5 71 66 72 70 279 $13,909
T25 Ally McDonald -5 66 75 67 71 279 $13,909
T25 Elizabeth Szokol -5 70 68 70 71 279 $13,909
T25 Lizette Salas -5 73 64 70 72 279 $13,909
T34 Cheyenne Knight -4 67 76 69 68 280 $10,637
T34 Jiwon Jeon -4 70 71 71 68 280 $10,637
T34 Austin Ernst -4 68 73 71 68 280 $10,637
T34 Lee Lopez -4 69 71 71 69 280 $10,637
T38 Caroline Masson -3 69 72 70 70 281 $8,174
T38 Kim Kaufman -3 70 73 67 71 281 $8,174
T38 Brittany Altomare -3 70 72 68 71 281 $8,174
T38 Cristie Kerr -3 70 70 70 71 281 $8,174
T38 Amy Yang -3 71 67 72 71 281 $8,174
T38 Nelly Korda -3 67 73 69 72 281 $8,174
T38 Kristen Gillman -3 67 67 75 72 281 $8,174
T38 Mariah Stackhouse -3 68 74 65 74 281 $8,174
T38 Paula Reto -3 70 67 69 75 281 $8,174
T47 Annie Park -2 70 71 72 69 282 $6,102
T47 Megan Khang -2 65 69 78 70 282 $6,102
T47 Isi Gabsa -2 68 74 68 72 282 $6,102
T47 Jing Yan -2 70 68 72 72 282 $6,102
T47 Lexi Thompson -2 70 66 73 73 282 $6,102
T47 Christina Kim -2 68 70 70 74 282 $6,102
T53 Haru Nomura -1 70 72 72 69 283 $5,000
T53 Alison Lee -1 70 72 72 69 283 $5,000
T53 Youngin Chun -1 70 73 67 73 283 $5,000
T53 Louise Ridderstrom -1 70 70 70 73 283 $5,000
T53 Haley Moore -1 70 69 71 73 283 $5,000
T53 Jasmine Suwannapura -1 69 69 70 75 283 $5,000
T59 Angel Yin E 66 74 77 67 284 $4,125
T59 Cheyenne Woods E 72 71 71 70 284 $4,125
T59 In Gee Chun E 71 72 71 70 284 $4,125
T59 Bianca Pagdanganan E 69 67 77 71 284 $4,125
T59 Haeji Kang E 71 70 70 73 284 $4,125
T59 Amy Olson E 69 71 68 76 284 $4,125
T65 Albane Valenzuela 1 71 72 70 72 285 $3,771
T65 Katherine Kirk 1 71 66 71 77 285 $3,771
T67 Angela Stanford 2 67 76 72 71 286 $3,517
T67 Anna Nordqvist 2 72 69 72 73 286 $3,517
T67 Lauren Stephenson 2 73 69 70 74 286 $3,517
T67 Ashleigh Buhai 2 71 71 70 74 286 $3,517
T71 Lee-Anne Pace 3 73 70 73 71 287 $3,305
T71 Morgan Pressel 3 70 71 73 73 287 $3,305
T71 Ruixin Liu 3 69 74 70 74 287 $3,305
T74 Charlotte Thomas 5 68 75 74 72 289 $3,201
T74 Linnea Johansson 5 69 72 74 74 289 $3,201
76 Daniela Darquea 6 72 71 72 75 290 $3,141
T77 Brittany Lincicome 7 72 71 77 71 291 $3,062
T77 Sierra Brooks 7 74 69 72 76 291 $3,062
T77 Maia Schechter 7 71 72 70 78 291 $3,062

