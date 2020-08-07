Rickie Fowler stubs a 6-inch putt at the PGA Championship to fall outside the cut (at the time)

Rickie Fowler did something every golfer fears doing in competition: He stubbed a 6-inch putt. Even worse, that stubbed putt left him on the wrong side of the cut line on Friday afternoon at the 2020 PGA Championship.

Fowler was playing the sixth hole at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco -- his 15th hole of the day -- when he missed a 9-foot putt for par. Fowler left himself just 6 inches to the hole to clean up for bogey. Then he casually went up to the ball to tap it in, just like every professional golfer does in 95 percent of situations.

And this happened.

Fowler stubbed his putt and left himself the exact same putt, now for a double-bogey 6 instead of a bogey 5. Fowler paused, gathered himself and then holed that putt.

Brutal.

What's worse is that the double bogey put Fowler on the wrong side of the cut with just three holes to play in his second round. The PGA Championship cut rule is to the top 70 and ties, and it's looking like even-par 140 will get to the weekend.