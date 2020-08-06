US Ryder Cup selection criteria changed for 2021 dates

With the 43rd Ryder Cup rescheduled into 2021, the PGA of America and American Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker have revised the selection criteria for the 12-player US team that will play at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from Sept. 24-26 in 2021.
Under the revised criteria, the top six players on the points list will automatically earn spots, with Stricker picking the other six players with wild-card picks. This change, from eight automatic qualifiers to six, had been previously announced before the event was postponed a year.
The system will now extend through the 2021 BMW Championship, which will be played at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland, but all points earned in 2019 will continue to count.
US Ryder Cup points available
- 2019 majors: 1 point per $1,000 earned
- 2019 The Players and World Golf Championships: 1 point per $2,000 earned
- 2020 regular PGA Tour events (2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions through 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic, excluding opposite-field events): 1 point per $1,000 earned
- 2020 majors: 2 points per $1,000 earned for the champions; 1.5 points per $1,000 earned for all others to make the cut
- 2021 PGA Tour events (2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions through 2021 BMW Championship, excluding opposite-field events): 1.5 points per $1,000 earned
- 2021 majors: 2 points per $1,000 earned