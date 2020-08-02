Joel Sjoholm takes boat to hit ball off an island in a water hazard at the European Tour's Hero Open
08/02/2020 at 11:11 am
Golf News Net


When's the last the time you got on a boat to hit a golf shot? Unless you've played Fisher's Island in recent memory, probably never.

For European Tour player Joel Sjoholm, he got the unique experience of playing a golf shot from a tiny island during the final round of the Hero Open in Birmingham, England.

There's a water hazard to the right of the green on the par-5 17th hole at Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club, and in the middle of the hazard is a tiny, man-made island with space for a ball to land. Unfortunately for the Swede, he found the island with his second shot, trying to make a late charge back up the leaderboard.

The good news was that he didn't have to take a penalty stroke. He also didn't have to strip down and wade through some water to get to the island. Fortunately, there was a small boat on the other side of the hazard. Sjoholm got into the boat with four clubs, steered it over to the island, found the ball and played the shot back onto the mainland.

Sjoholm managed to hit the ball over the green from the island, chipped back toward the water and missed his 25-foot par putt for what would have been an incredible story. Instead, he made a bogey as part of a difficult back nine in the final round.

 

