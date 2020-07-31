Here’s how you can get the Nike tie-dye golf shoes being worn at the 2020 PGA Championship

If you're watching the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park, you may have noticed many golfers are wearing shoes with a tie-dye theme.

Some of those eye-catching tie-dye golf shoes are from Nike Golf, with the shoes part of the Peace, Love and Golf collection.

There are five tie-dye models as part of the collection, with special versions of the Roshe G Tour, Air Zoom Infinity Tour NRG, Air Max 97 G, Air Zoom Victory Tour NRG and the Jordan V G, all featuring a tie-dye look inspired by the Haight-Ashbury district in the summer of 1967, when the concept was created.

The question for a lot of golf fans is: How do I get my hands on those tie-dye Nike golf shoes? The good news is Nike already has you covered.

All five shoes in the collection go live on Monday, Aug. 3 for Nike members (which is a free sign-up). Everyone else can get their hands on these on Aug. 6, with the exception of the Jordan V Gs, which go on sale on Aug. 7 for all.

Nike Roshe G Tour ($130)

These are the shoes Matthew Wolff wore for the TaylorMade Driving Relief event at Seminole Golf Club in May. Expect to see several staffers in this shoe at Harding Park because of its all-over look.

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NRG ($180)

The Air Zoom Infinity Tours have a full-length Zoom Air unit stitched into the upper to respond to each step with another unit in the heel and forefoot. Spikes are underneath these smaller units to compress with each step.

Nike Air Jordan V G ($220)

Nike released the first golf version of the Jordan V basketball shoes in February and they've been a hit. They go on sale Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour NRG ($200)

The Air Zoom Victory Tour NRGs have hybrid traction, blending spiked and spikeless elements. Nike React foam offers energy back to the golfer, with Air Zoom in the forefoot. These have a sliver of the tie-dye section of the Roshe G Tours.

Nike Air Max 97 G ($190)

Golf versions of this comfortable shoe have sold out quickly in the past. This one probably has the boldest look of the five with the tie-dye, and you may not see anyone wearing them at the PGA.