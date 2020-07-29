2020 PGA Championship TV schedule: How to watch on ESPN, CBS Sports

The 2020 PGA Championship marks the first major championship in the return of the PGA Tour after a three-month hiatus, with the PGA of America presenting the championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif.

The PGA Championship TV schedule is new this year with ESPN and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned major championship. The PGA Championship TV schedule predictable for a reason, and ESPN airs four days of live golf action from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif.

There will be four days of this tournament, without a cut after 36 holes. CBS airs the final two rounds on the tournament, with all four rounds at the Bay Area host club.

A world-class field including Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed, who all seek to win in the lone major championship of the 2019-2020 PGA Tour season.

ESPN has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round, as well early round weekend coverage. CBS airs Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be six hours from 4-10 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, ESPN has early round coverage, but CBS picks up at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using ESPN.com and the ESPN app, as well on CBSSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 PGA Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 PGA Championship TV times and schedule.

2020 PGA Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern