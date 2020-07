2020 Euram Bank Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Euram Bank Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Joel Stalter, who picked up his first European Tour win at Golf Club Adamstal in Ramsau, Austria.

Stalter won by two shots on 14-under 266, edging out Richard Mansell for the Frenchmen's biggest victory of his career.

Three players -- Christofer Blomstrand, Alexander Knappe and Robin Sciot-Siegrist -- all finished tied for third at 11-under total.

Stalter won the €76,823 winner's share of the €500,000 purse.

Austrian Open recap notes

Stalter earned 18 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 168 Race to Dubai points that will get him much closer to earning a spot in the final two European Tour events of the year.

A total of 67 players made the cut on 2-under 138 or better.

The European Tour is back in action next week, playing the Betfred British Masters, which is the first rescheduled tournament on the original 2020 schedule.

2020 Euram Bank Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

