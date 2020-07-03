USGA announces 2020 US Women’s Open exemption criteria to fill field without qualifiers

The USGA is proceeding with playing the 2020 US Women's Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston from Dec. 10-13, albeit without holding qualifiers that often determine approximately 50 percent of the field.

The field will be completely based on exemption criteria, which the USGA had to reimagine to not only expand the number of players who would qualify automatically but also to account for the global pause in professional golf.

“We are extremely pleased to still provide the world’s best professional and amateur players the opportunity to compete for this historic championship, despite forgoing qualifying,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director for championships.

“After carefully examining previous years, these exemption categories allow us to closely mirror a traditional field, and we are excited to witness one of these players win what will truly be a milestone 75th US Women’s Open.”

The exemption list begins with typical US Women's Open exemptions, for past champions of USGA championships and other major. Then the USGA expanded its exemption for top players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking to the top 75, and they made that exemption cutoff based on the March 16 ranking, when it was frozen.

Players competing on the Symetra Tour and Ladies European Tour will be able to earn spots through their play in the current season, as will players in a variety of LPGA Tour events.

The top money earners on overseas tours last year have locked up spots, too.

Also, the USGA carved out 20 spots for amateurs based on their standing in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. With around two dozen amateurs typically earning spots in the field, this exemption should assure that amateur presence.

The new entry period for the event is from Oct. 7 through Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. EDT.

2020 US Women's Open exemption criteria