LPGA cancels 2020 Canadian Pacific Women’s Open; Shaughnessy will host in 2021

The LPGA announced this week that they have cancelled the 2020 Canadian Pacific Women's Open, with the tournament -- one of the biggest non-major events on the schedule -- returning in 2021.

The decision was made with travel restrictions and Canadian government quarantine requirements in place making hosting the tournament, which was rescheduled for Sept. 3-6, impractical.

The tournament will be player as part of the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule from Aug. 26-29, Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, British Columbia, set to host after not getting the opportunity to do so this year.

“The CP Women’s Open is truly a world-class event and a favorite stop for all of us at the LPGA Tour,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan.

“I understand this was a tough decision for everyone involved, but given the restrictions faced, there was simply nothing else that could be done that would have enabled us to run the event in 2020. It is disappointing to miss Canada’s national championship and I know I speak for all LPGA Tour players and staff when I say we look forward to being back in Vancouver next year.”

Jin Young Ko won the tournament in 2019, setting a tournament scoring record with a 26-under 262 total.