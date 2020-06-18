adidas Golf releases tie-dye inspired Summer of Golf Codechaos golf shoes

With the PGA Championship set to be played this year in San Francisco, adidas Golf was inspired by the counter-cultural movement in the Bay Area of 1967 and 1968. From that moment in time came tie-dye clothes, radical (at the time) ideas about love and freedom and what society should value most.

They had planned to bring out a special version of the Codechaos spikeless golf shoes for the event, originally planned for May.

With the PGA Championship now set for August, however, adidas Golf wanted to get the shoes out to the masses during golf season. So, they're releasing what they've dubbed the Codechaos Summer of Golf shoes on June 20.

This tie-dyed version of the shoe features a unique dyed look on a white upper made from waterproof multi-layer mesh, while the traction lugs on the Twistgrip outsole have a unique, colorful pattern. The full-length Boost cushioning remains white throughout, while the Torsion X stability bar stands out with a groovy metallic look. Details, like a Summer of Golf logo on the tongue, bring the package together.

“When we designed this shoe roughly 18 months ago, we clearly had no idea there would be a global pandemic that would impact all sports including our own,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf. “We knew that adding those three words on the tongue would make this shoe special,but those three words mean so much more now that we are actually able to get outdoors and play the game we love.It’ll definitely be a memorable summer in the history of our sport.”

The adidas Golf Codechaos Summer of Golf shoes are available for $170 on June 20.