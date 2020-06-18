The 2020 The King and Bear Classic at World Golf Village purse is set for $600,000, with the winner's share coming in at $108,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Web.com Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The The King and Bear Classic at World Golf Village field is headed by the likes of Will Wilcox, Ryan Ruffels and more.

The event is played this year on The King and Bear Golf Course at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla.

This event runs from Thursday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Korn Ferry Tour points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

This is the eighth event of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with the delay in the 2020 calendar leading to a combined 2020-2021 season that will eventually determine 50 PGA Tour cards.

During the regular-season events, a player who wins on the Korn Ferry Tour earns 500 points.

The top 25 players at the end of the combined 2020-2021 regular season earn a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The winner of the The King and Bear Classic at World Golf Village will also earn 14 Official World Golf Ranking points, boosting their world ranking.

2020 The King and Bear Classic at World Golf Village purse, winner's share, prize money payout

