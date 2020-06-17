24 HOURS LEFT! Save 50% on stays at great golf resorts with Hotels.com

There's not much time left to get a Father's Day gift for the Golf Dad in your life -- but, never fear, Hotels.com has an incredible last-minute offer that could help you find the perfect present.
Through 8 a.m. Eastern on June 18, Hotels.com is offer 50 percent -- that's half -- off bookings at 10 golf resorts across the globe so you can spend time with the Golf Dad in your life in the not-too-distant future and play golf at a great property.
(DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in the Hotels.com affiliate program, and we may make a commission on sales generated from this article. But this deal is fabulous, and we would tell you about it regardless.)
The resorts on sale for HALF OFF are:
- The Lodge at Torrey Pines (Calif.)
- Horseshoe Bay Resort (Texas)
- Kiawah Island Golf Resort (S.C.)
- The American Club (Wis.)
- Reunion Resort and Golf Club (Fla.)
- Sunriver Resort (Ore.)
- Turning Stone Resort and Casino (N.Y.)
- Pueblo Bonito Pacifica (Mexico)
- Fox Harb'r Resort (Canada)
- Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa (England)
The trip has to be taken between now and June 2021, so you have a whole year as your booking window. Use the promo code MULLIGAN at checkout to get the discount applied.