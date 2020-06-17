24 HOURS LEFT! Save 50% on stays at great golf resorts with Hotels.com

There's not much time left to get a Father's Day gift for the Golf Dad in your life -- but, never fear, Hotels.com has an incredible last-minute offer that could help you find the perfect present.

Through 8 a.m. Eastern on June 18, Hotels.com is offer 50 percent -- that's half -- off bookings at 10 golf resorts across the globe so you can spend time with the Golf Dad in your life in the not-too-distant future and play golf at a great property.

(DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in the Hotels.com affiliate program, and we may make a commission on sales generated from this article. But this deal is fabulous, and we would tell you about it regardless.)

The resorts on sale for HALF OFF are:

The Lodge at Torrey Pines (Calif.)

Horseshoe Bay Resort (Texas)

Kiawah Island Golf Resort (S.C.)

The American Club (Wis.)

Reunion Resort and Golf Club (Fla.)

Sunriver Resort (Ore.)

Turning Stone Resort and Casino (N.Y.)

Pueblo Bonito Pacifica (Mexico)

Fox Harb'r Resort (Canada)

Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa (England)

The trip has to be taken between now and June 2021, so you have a whole year as your booking window. Use the promo code MULLIGAN at checkout to get the discount applied.