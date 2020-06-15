PGA Tour Champions cancels events in Washington state, Calgary

The revised 2020 PGA Tour Champions schedule has been trimmed by two more events.

The Boeing Classic and Shaw Charity Classic, to be played in consecutive weeks at the end of August, have been cancelled for 2020.

The Boeing Classic was scheduled to be played from Aug. 21-23 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash. The event is a favorite on the 50-plus circuit, often drawing big names and was won last year by Brandt Jobe.

The next week was set to be the Shaw Charity Classic, played at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary. Wes Short Jr. is the defending champion.

The 2020 PGA Tour Champions season is set to resume on July 31 with the Ally Challenge, set to be played at Warwick Hills Country Club in Grand Blanc, Mich., followed by the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, two weeks later.

The tour has already announced it is combining the 2020 and 2021 seasons into a single megaseason, with players' status remaining intact during the combined seasons.