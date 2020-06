Page 1 of 9

Daniel Berger is a PGA Tour winner, making a comeback after a couple of down seasons, and he's close to the win at Colonial. Life is good.

The Florida State product has won twice on the PGA Tour, taking the 2016 and 2017 versions of the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tenn.

He's also dating Tori (Victoria) Slater, who you can follow on Instagram.

