Save 30% on adidas Golf, Peter Millar and Callaway Apparel right now!

We're about to jump into the summer months, and that means it's time to get your wardrobe ready with new shirts, shorts and other golf apparel for the prime of golf season!

That also means several brands want to have more real estate in your closet, and they're offering excellent discounts.

Save 30% on select Peter Millar apparel

It's the End of Season sale at Peter Millar, and that means 30% off on a variety of styles great for wearing on and off the golf course!

The sale features a number of polo shirts, some of the most comfortable in the game. There are also sweater, belts, pullovers and other apparel to help round out your repertoire.

Up to 30% off at adidas!

adidas is offering a 30% discount across the board with the promo code STRIPES on their website for members of their Creators Club. Creators Club is free to join. Otherwise, you'll get a 20% discount on anything at its current price with the same STRIPES promo code.

On the golf side of things, that means taking $45 off a pair of Codechaos shoes, which are a tremendous pair of spikeless shoes.

This sale ends June 16.

Save 30% off Callaway Apparel

Callaway Apparel offers great clothes for golf that uses advanced materials and applications to keep you comfortable and looking good on the golf course. The line is priced competitively, meaning you can get excellent staples you can use for years at reasonable prices.

The company is offering 30% off on more than 600 items with the promo code CA30 at checkout. And you'll get free shipping!

This sale ends June 21.