Rickie Fowler’s driveway at his Florida mansion looks like a Magnolia Lane replica

Rickie Fowler's Florida mansion is a thing of beauty, inside and out.

Fowler bought the 11,575-square-foot home for $14 million in 2016, with the home featuring an ultra-modern look and tons of clean-line architecture inside the six-bedroom home.

While Rickie Fowler's house is a stunner, the outside of the house might be even better. Even the driveway to the main house is incredible -- and it will remind you of a very special place in golf.

That's a nice little paver driveway. And that practice putting green is lovely. Hey, that magnolia-lined road on the way to the house is cool, too. Wait a second. Did we say magnolia-lined road? Like a Magnolia Lane? Like at Augusta National?

Alright, so Rickie Fowler's rendition isn't as mature or austere as what you'd experience driving inside the gates at Augusta National Golf Club, but it's still a pretty killer homage to the home of the Masters.

It just goes to show you that pro golfers are just as obsessed with Augusta National and the Masters as millions of golf fans. Leading into what would have been Masters week in April, Tiger Woods had set up his own Magnolia Lane with potted plants, complete with the roundabout planting and green setup from Augusta National.

This feature at Fowler's house only makes his home more fascinating. It's just one of the many incredible outdoor features Fowler has. In the backyard (or front yard, as waterfront property owners would call it), he also has a huge pier from which he can launch his boats.