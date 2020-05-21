Idaho’s Circling Raven to present their own high school championship to make up for cancelled tournament

For thousands of high school golfers, their seasons ended without closure. The pandemic forced states around the country to cancel their high school golf championships.

In Idaho, Circling Raven Golf Club is looking to fill the void. The course is presenting a championship for high-schoolers on May 26 that, while not sanctioned by the school systems in Idaho or neighboring Washington, is an opportunity for players to end their school years in a tournament setting.

Players can compete for a $40 registration fee, and there will be two events: an individual stroke-play championship and a two-person best-ball tournament. Prizes will be awarded for individual champions and the top three teams.

The Coeur d’Alene tribe, which owns the course and affiliate casino resort, is also offering its pre-peak season rates through the remainder of 2020, including on stay-and-play packages, in hopes of offering value and encouraging play. The packages come with a night at Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel and two rounds of golf at Circling Raven.