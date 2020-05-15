LPGA announces LPGA eTour, with players squaring off virtually on World Golf Tour platform

The LPGA may not be back on tour again until July, but that doesn't stop their players from being able to entertain fans. With the launch of the LPGA eTour Live, LPGA and Symetra Tour players will take on each other in head-to-head online matches on the World Golf Tour platform.

The seven-match series starts May 13, with nine-hole matches twice per week on Wednesdays and Fridays, streaming on LPGA and Topgolf digital platforms with commentary from Henni Zuel, Tom Abbott and Karen Stupples. All matches will start at 2 p.m. Eastern, and the players will get to pick from any course on the World Golf Tour platform to host the match.

After an initial four matches featuring eight players, the winners will advance into two semifinal matches before a final on June 3.

LPGA eTour Live on WGT schedule

May 13: Match 1 – Jessica Korda vs. Nelly Korda (at Congressional Country Club -- Blue Course)

May 15: Match 2 – Angel Yin vs. Lizette Salas

May 20: Match 3 – Tiffany Joh vs. Jenny Shin

May 22: Match 4 – Jane Park vs. Lucy Li

May 27: Match 5 – Semifinal 1 (winners of Matches 1 and 2)

May 29: Match 6 – Semifinal 2 (winners of Matches 3 and 4)

June 3: Match 7 – Championship

“We are excited for this partnership with WGT and Topgolf to present an entertaining and alternative golf experience for all fans alike during a time when many are starved for competition,” said Brian Carroll, the LPGA’s Senior Vice President of Global Media Distribution.

“This new endeavor is a creative way to showcase our LPGA and Symetra Tour players in an innovative online format, thanks to WGT and its incredibly realistic video game technology.”