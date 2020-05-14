Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte to host 2025 PGA Championship

Quail Hollow Club will host the 2025 PGA Championship, the PGA of America announced on May 14, completing the lineup of future PGA Championship venues through 2031.

The Charlotte-area club is currently host of the PGA Tour's annual Wells Fargo Championship and is slated to host the 2021 Presidents Cup. The club hosted the 2017 PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas, as its first major championship.

“The PGA of America is proud to return the PGA Championship to Quail Hollow and the wonderful host city of Charlotte,” said PGA of America President Suzy Whaley.

“Quail Hollow’s course has a well-earned reputation as a stern test for the world’s finest players, but what sets the club apart is its membership and the welcoming atmosphere that they promote. The state of North Carolina’s appreciation for the game and major championship golf is remarkable.”

It appears Quail Hollow Club, which was founded in 1959, has emerged on the short list of surefire PGA Championship venues in the decades to come.

“Quail Hollow is thrilled to welcome the PGA Championship back to Charlotte in the spring of 2025,” said Quail Hollow Club President Johnny Harris.

“Great events such as the PGA Championship don’t occur without an exceptional venue and the strong public-private partnerships we are grateful to enjoy with the City of Charlotte. With the sport’s strongest field, this event continues our commitment to golf played at its highest level while positively impacting our community and surrounding region.”

In 2017, Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington was selected to host the Wells Fargo Championship so Quail Hollow could prepare to host the PGA Championship that August. However, the PGA Tour's deal to host their annual event at Quail Hollow ends after the 2024 event. It's unclear at this point if the event will continue into 2025 and beyond.