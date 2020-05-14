Golf Channel Am Tour shuts down permanently

The Golf Channel Amateur Tour announced its permanent shutdown on May 14, weeks after the tour announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 season.

In a notice sent to players and posted on the tour's website, organizers said, "As you are aware, the Golf Am Tour made the difficult decision to cancel all local and regional major events (including the 2020 National and Senior National Championships) due to complications surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Unfortunately, we’ve now made the decision to permanently shut down the Golf Am Tour effective immediately."

The tour had previously said it would be providing pro-rated refunds for memberships -- new purchases and renewals -- for the remaining time on the year-long $199 subscription. Those who purchased or renewed in March and April will receive a full refund.

The process of issuing refunds should take seven days, per the tour, with the refund credits showing up on statements in 10-14 business days.

The Golf Am Tour had been the "largest amateur golf tour in North America" and put on a variety of tournaments throughout the continent with various flights based on skill, age and gender. The tour put on more than 700 events annually, including 30 two-day "major" tournaments. Golfers paid additional entry fees to compete in the events, which were priced on a variety of factors.