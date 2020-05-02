Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill, Monterey County golf courses can re-open on May 4

After closing for the first time in its century-long history, Pebble Beach Golf Links will re-open to golfers -- not resort goers -- on May 4.

The re-opening is part of a loosening of some restrictions in Monterey County, in which Pebble Beach and its other golf courses, including Spyglass Hill and Spanish Bay, are located. All golf courses in Monterey County are allowed to re-open along with "low-risk" businesses like landscaping, nurseries, and fabric and craft stores. The new order allowing the re-opening runs through May.

Courses are required to close gathering spaces, like clubhouses, locker rooms, lounges and the like. Golfers have been required to leave quickly after their rounds. Courses have taken precautions to remove shared surfaces like bunker rakes, ball washers and water coolers. Tee times have been spaced out, and golfers are required to observe social distancing guidelines. Cups and holes will be removed from practice greens.

Driving ranges are allowed to open, too, but golfers must be at least 10 feet apart.

More regulations include the requirement that all rounds are paid for in advance, with no payment taken on site.

Golf carts can only have one rider unless the passenger lives in the same home as the driver. Two beverage carts are allowed on a course.

This is great news for golfers on the Monterey, as more areas allow golf courses to re-open after being closed for several weeks. Wisconsin re-opened on April 24. Minnesota announced a reversal of previous closures. Illinois and Pennsylvania courses re-open on May 1. Washington golf courses re-open on May 5. New Jersey courses re-open May 2.