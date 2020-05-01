Puma embraces tie-dye with their Love-Haight collection

On National Tie Dye Day, which is April 30 (also my birthday), Puma Golf released a new collection featuring tie-dye designs inspired by the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood in San Francisco, the unofficial birthplace of tie-dye in the 1960s.

The Love-Haight Collection features unique, hand-tie-dyed polos and sweaters, as with shoes, caps and bags designed to bring out the inner counter-cultural warrior (term used ironically) in all of us.

The Haight polos come in red, orange and blue shade, each hand-dyed to deliver a truly unique look to each one. The Haight crewneck sweatshirt offer more warmth in a stunning Ibiza blue color. There are three cap options with all-over tie-dyed print.

There are two pairs of shoes in the Love-Haight collection. The Ignite Pwradapt Caged ($170) model feature tie-dyed design on the outsole, where the Ignite foam is typically showcased with a SoleShield wrapping.. The cage portion of the shoe that keeps the foot in place also has a tie-dyed feature.

The Ignite NXT Solelace Love-Haight ($140) is the spikeless model, with a Pro-Form TPU outsole to deliver traction, the Ignite foam in the midfoot and SoleShield wrapping with a tie-dye pattern.

Cobra also teamed with Vessel for a tour stand bag ($600) that features an all-over tie-dye pattern in two colorways.

The whole collection is now available at Puma Golf's website.