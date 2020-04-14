PGA of America announces emergency relief fund to help those in golf industry

The PGA of America announced on April 13 that it has developed the Golf Emergency Relief Fund to help people working in the golf industry get through financially as the world faces the coronavirus.

The Golf Emergency Relief Fund will be at least $5 million, as established by the PGA of America. The fund could grow to $10 million, with the PGA of America pledging to match third-party donations up to $2.5 million. Outside donations could push the fund total higher still.

The grant payments will be made directly to a variety of people working in golf, not just PGA of America professionals. An initial phase will offer grants of $500 to $1,500 for people in the most immediate need of assistance. Several weeks later, a second grant phase will commence with awards maxing out at $3,500.

The application process opens as soon as Thursday, April 16 at 2 p.m. Eastern on the fund website.

“The Golf Emergency Relief Fund is designed to assist those who need our help right away," said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. "These associations and their respective members run the game locally across the country, and the players seeking to make a career at the highest level are at the heart of the dream. These are the people who are the backbone of making sure our game continues to thrive. Supporting them through this difficult time is not only the human thing, but it is also the smart thing to do to ensure our industry rebounds quickly.”

The fund will be administered by E4E Relief, an independent third-party charitable organization.

Qualifying applicants include: