2020 PGA Tour Champions schedule features 27 events, several new events, new playoff lineup

The PGA Tour has announced the 2020 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with the 50-and-up docket boasting 27 official events, with several new sponsors and tournaments.
The nearly $59 million schedule starts in Hawaii from January 16-18 with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Then the PGA Tour Champions goes to Morocco for the first time with the inaugural Morocco Champions, which finishes on a Saturday.
Another new event is the Ascension Charity Classic, played in St. Louis before the regular-season finale at the SAS Championship in North Carolina.
The US Senior Open is in Rhode Island at the Newport Country Club, with the Senior Open at Sunningdale. The Senior PGA Championship moves back to Harbor Shores in Michigan, as it will continue to do in even-numbered years.
The Invesco QQQ Championship and Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf leave the schedule.
The Charles Schwab Cup playoff has changed, with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicking off the proceedings with 72 players from Oct. 16-18. The Boca Raton Championship will have 54 players in Florida after a week off ahead of the 36-player Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona.
The season will end a week earlier than the 2019 season.
2020 PGA Tour Champions schedule
- Jan. 17-19 (Saturday finish) -- Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Hualalai Golf Course, Ka'upulehu-Kona, HI, $1,800,000
- Jan. 30 - Feb. 1 (Saturday finish) -- Morocco Champions, Samanah Golf Club, Marrakech, Morocco, $2,000,000
- Feb. 14-16 -- Chubb Classic, The Classics at Lely Resort, Naples, FL, $1,600,000
- Feb. 28 - March 1 -- Cologuard Classic, Omni Tucson National (Catalina Course), Tucson, AZ, $1,700,000
- March 6-8 -- Hoag Classic, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA, $1,800,000
- March 27-29 -- Rapiscan Systems Classic, Fallen Oak, Biloxi, MS, $1,600,000 (postponed)
- April 17-19 -- Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA, $1,800,000 (cancelled)
- May 1-3 -- Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, TX (Houston), $2,250,000 (cancelled)
- May 21-24 -- KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Harbor Shores Resort, Benton Harbor, MI, $3,250,000 (cancelled)
- June 5-7 -- American Family Insurance Championship, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI, $2,400,000
- June 12-14 -- Mastercard Japan Championship, Narita Golf Club, Narita-shi, Chiba, Japan, $2,500,000 (cancelled)
- June 27-30 -- U.S. Senior Open Championship, Newport Country Club, Newport, RI, $4,000,000
- July 9-12 -- Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Firestone Country Club, Akron, OH, $2,800,000
- July 23-26 -- Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England, $2,000,000
- July 31 - Aug. 2 -- The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI, $2,000,000
- Aug. 14-16 -- Dick'S Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie Golf Course, Endicott, NY, $2,050,000
- Aug. 21-23 -- Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA, $2,100,000
- Aug. 28-30 -- Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, AB, Canada, $2,350,000
- Sept. 4-6 -- Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA, $1,850,000 (rescheduled from May 29-31)
- Sept. 11-13 -- Sanford International, Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, SD, $1,800,000
- Sept. 18-20 -- Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach, CA, $2,200,000
- Sept. 24-27 -- Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, AL, $2,400,000 (rescheduled from May 7-10)
- Oct. 2-4 -- Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MO, $2,000,000
- Oct. 11-13 -- SAS Championship, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, NC, $2,100,000
- Oct. 16-18 -- Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA, $2,000,000
- Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 -- Boca Raton Championship, The Old Course at Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, FL, $2,000,000
- Nov 5-8 -- Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix Country Club Phoenix, AZ, $2,500,000