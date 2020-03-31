Arizona governor Ducey clarifies if golf courses can remain open or must close

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has been reluctant to take aggressive action to try to thwart the spread of coronavirus, but on March 30, he enacted a stay-at-home order that is in effect from March 31 at 5 p.m. throug April 30.

Arizona citizens are asked to remain at home unless they have to leave to get food, seek medical treatment, get outdoor exercise or go to work at an essential business.

In announcing the stay-at-home order, Governor Ducey has allowed golf courses to remain open throughout the duration of the order. Golf courses can also be maintained during this time.

Of course, courses could close voluntarily, and they could be ordered closed by a more specific ordinance at a local level.

“We do not want people to feel trapped or isolated in their homes. The weather is beautiful right now. Find ways to get out and enjoy it — with physical distancing,” Ducey said in announcing the order, looking to promote responsible and safe outdoor exercise.

Like many governors' orders, the Arizona stay-at-home order allows residents to leave their homes for outdoor exercise provided proper precautions are taken and social distancing is observed. That's become a new normal at golf courses around the United States that are able to remain open, with modified cups to prevent touching common surfaces, as well removing shared surfaces like bunker rakes, ball washers and water coolers.

Arizona's order is different from neighboring New Mexico, in which Governor Grisham closed golf courses to players but not for limited maintenance.