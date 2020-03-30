European Tour postpones Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

The European Tour announced on March 30 that it has postponed the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, which was the next event on its 2019-2020 European Tour schedule that was set to be played from May 28-31.

The event was to be the second Rolex Series event of 2020, played at Mount Juliet Estate.

“The decision to postpone the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open follows consultation with all stakeholders and was made with public health and well-being as our absolute priority," said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley in a release. "Our thoughts are with everyone right now and we are all united in trying to fight the spread of the pandemic.

“With this in mind, we will continue to evaluate all aspects of our 2020 European Tour schedule, and discussions on the rescheduling of postponed events will remain ongoing until we have clarity on the global situation.”

Graeme McDowell, the winner of the 2010 US Open and current member of the world top 50, is still slated to serve as host.

“As important as the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is to all of us, everyone’s health is our only concern," McDowell said. "My thoughts are with everyone affected by the crisis and I hope everyone keeps safe and well during these difficult times.”

In the Republic of Ireland, there have been 2,615 total reported cases of Covid-19.

This is the 11th European Tour event that has been postponed or cancelled this season, with the next scheduled event being the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco from June 4-7.