2020 The Fox Club 2-Day final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 The Fox Club 2-Day final leaderboard is headed by winner Sunny Kim, who shot a final-round 59 to win at The Fox Club in Palm City, Fla.

Kim began the two-day event with an even-par 71, falling nine shots behind Gavin Hall. Then Kim made birdies on eight of the first 15 holes to get within one of Hall. He then holed a 9-iron from 165 yards on the par-4 16th hole and made a 25-footer for eagle 3 on the closing hole to shoot the first 59 on the Minor League Golf Tour.

This was Kim's record 67th-career win on the Minor League Golf Tour.

Kim won the $2,100 winner's share of the $13,065 purse.

The Fox Club 2-Day recap notes

The Minor League Golf Tour is a developmental tour that puts on one-day and multi-day events through its Pro Tour. It puts on various events throughout the year, with all of them in Florida.

Purses on the Minor League Golf Tour, as they are on developmental tours, are based on player entry fees.

The tour pays out skins for lowest scores on a hole that aren't tied, and amateurs are paid gift certificates.

2020 The Fox Club 2-Day final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

