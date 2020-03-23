Government restrictions mean President Trump’s biggest golf resorts are closing, in part or in full

President Donald Trump stands to lose significant income from his biggest golf resorts, several of which have been forced closed by government restrictions and actions designed to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Trump National Doral, located in Miami-Dade County in Florida has closed operations indefinitely. The resort is yet to announce the closure through social media, but the website says the closure may "last for up to 30 days and at this time we will not be confirming any reservations."

The closure at Trump National Doral follows the closure of Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club after three recent visitors to the club tested positive for coronavirus. Trump visits Mar-a-Lago routinely in the winter months, dubbing it the Winter White House, and spends weekends playing golf at his nearby Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, which remains open.

Several of Trump's overseas properties have also been forced closed. His leading Scottish property, Trump Turnberry, has closed its operations in compliance with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordering all non-essential businesses, including golf courses and resorts, closed for three weeks.

"In this unprecedented environment of COVID-19, we are strictly following the advice of both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government," read a statement on the Trump Turnberry website. "Trump Turnberry has temporarily suspended all hotel and golf operations in line with Government direction."

However, as of March 23 in the evening, Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland, was still accepting online tee times for March 25 and beyond, with the the website saying the course was open with a limited take-away food and beverage operation. The hotel, restaurant and bars will be closed until further notice.

Trump International Golf Hotel and Links in Doonbeg, Ireland, has closed the hotel portion of the property but is keeping the golf courses open for the time being.

Trump International Golf Links in Dubai, which the Trump Organization manages through a licensing agreement, is still taking tee times.

Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles has closed in compliance with California Governor Gavin Newsom calling for a safer-at-home order. Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, which is a course the Trump Organization leases from New York City, is not accepting tee times as part of Governor Andrew Cuomo closing all non-essential businesses in the state.

Trump's private golf clubs in New Jersey and New York have closed. Trump's private clubs in the Charlotte, N.C., area and in northern Virginia, where Trump often plays golf, remain open at this time.

When President Trump took office in 2017, he did not sell off his business assets, including the golf courses and resorts he owns through The Trump Organization. Instead of placing the ownership into a blind trust, Trump allowed his sons, Eric and Don Jr., to run the business.