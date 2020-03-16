Nikki Bondura becomes ‘School of Golf’ co-host on Golf Channel while Blair O’Neal on maternity leave

With Blair O'Neal on maternity leave, Nikki Bondura (also known as Nikki B.) will become the temporary co-host of Golf Channel's "School of Golf" instructional show.

Bondura, who is a social media correspondent for Golf Channel, will make her debut when her first episode alongside instructor Martin Hall airs on the network on March 17. The episode was filmed in February, as the Golf Channel production schedule is typically well ahead of the calendar.

The 26-year-old Bondura has made a name for herself on social media as an advocate for golf. She was on the winning team on Golf Channel's competition show "Shotmakers," done in tandem with Topgolf. You might also recognize her from the Ship Sticks commercial featuring "four buddies." Bondura played collegiate golf at Sacramento State, back when she was Nicolette!

Martin Hall has been hosting "School of Golf" since 2011. Initially, Hall co-hosted the show with Sara Brown, who left the show in 2017 after she went on maternity leave. Blair O'Neal took Brown's place and has been in the role since. O'Neal announced she was pregnant in November 2019 with her husband Jeff Keiser. The couple is expecting in April 2020.

O'Neal was first introduced to the Golf Channel audience through the "Big Break" series, appearing on several seasons, including finishing as runner-up on the Prince Edward Island season and winning the Dominican Republic season. She has also hosted other Golf Channel shows, including "What's In the Bag" and "Donald J. Trump’s Fabulous World of Golf."

As a professional golfer, O'Neal competed on the Symetra Tour for several seasons.