2020 Investec South African Women's Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
03/15/2020 at 8:08 am
The 2020 Investec South African Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Alice Hewson, who took home the victory at Westlake Golf Club in Cape Town, South Africa.

Hewson, who hails from England, won the 54-hole event on 5-under 211 to take the tournament by a shot over Emma Nilsson and Monique Smit.

After making bogey on the 11th hole of the final round and a birdie on the par-5 13th hole, Hewson made five consecutive pars to wrap up a win.

Nilsson made birdies on two of the final three holes to jump into a tie for second place.

Meghan McLaren finished in a tie for seventh place.

Hewson won the €30,000 winner's share of the €200,000 purse.

Investec South African Women's Open recap notes

This was the final event on a major professional golf tour until at least the middle of April, as the PGA Tour, European Tour, LPGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions and the Ladies European Tour have postponed or cancelled upcoming events.

The Ladies European Tour had planned to play the controversial Aramco Saudi Ladies International in two weeks in Saudi Arabia, but the event has been postponed.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Jabra Ladies Open at Evian Resort Golf Club in France from May 7-9.

2020 Investec South African Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 MONEY
1 Alice Hewson -5 211 70 70 71 €30,000
T2 Monique Smit -4 212 70 71 71 €15,000
T2 Emma Nilsson -4 212 69 72 71 €15,000
T4 Manon Gidali -3 213 72 72 69 €7,467
T4 Manon De Roey -3 213 75 68 70 €7,467
T4 Kelsey Macdonald -3 213 70 70 73 €7,467
T7 Agathe Sauzon -2 214 72 72 70 €4,550
T7 Julia Engstrom -2 214 71 72 71 €4,550
T7 Emily Kristine Pedersen -2 214 73 70 71 €4,550
T7 Maha Haddioui -2 214 72 71 71 €4,550
T7 Meghan MacLaren -2 214 73 69 72 €4,550
T7 Valdis Thora Jonsdottir -2 214 72 70 72 €4,550
T7 Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso -2 214 69 71 74 €4,550
T7 Olivia Cowan -2 214 69 68 77 €4,550
15 Ashleigh Buhai -1 215 70 73 72 €3,600
T16 Lejan Lewthwaite E 216 73 74 69 €3,350
T16 Johanna Gustavsson E 216 73 73 70 €3,350
T18 Laura Fuenfstueck 1 217 70 75 72 €3,050
T18 Lee-Anne Pace 1 217 71 73 73 €3,050
T18 Mireia Prat 1 217 71 73 73 €3,050
T18 Karolin Lampert 1 217 78 71 68 €3,050
T22 Hannah McCook 2 218 73 72 73 €2,700
T22 Jane Turner 2 218 74 70 74 €2,700
T22 Maria Hernandez 2 218 73 71 74 €2,700
T25 Casandra Hall 3 219 72 76 71 €2,353
T25 Anna Magnusson 3 219 75 71 73 €2,353
T25 Tiia Koivisto 3 219 72 74 73 €2,353
T28 Karoline Lund 4 220 77 70 73 €2,070
T28 Sian Evans 4 220 73 73 74 €2,070
T30 Laura Gomez Ruiz 5 221 77 70 74 €1,890
T30 Becky Brewerton 5 221 76 72 73 €1,890
T30 Stacy Lee Bregman 5 221 74 75 72 €1,890
T30 Maiken Bing Paulsen 5 221 73 77 71 €1,890
T34 Lina Boqvist 6 222 72 75 75 €1,620
T34 EunJung Ji 6 222 73 72 77 €1,620
T34 Sideri Vanova 6 222 72 77 73 €1,620
T34 Nicole Garcia 6 222 69 80 73 €1,620
T34 Leticia Ras-Anderica 6 222 73 77 72 €1,620
T39 Leonie Harm 7 223 74 74 75 €1,263
T39 Patricia Sanz Barrio 7 223 73 73 77 €1,263
T39 Rachel Rossel 7 223 70 75 78 €1,263
T39 Carolin Kauffmann 7 223 73 76 74 €1,263
T39 Magdalena Simmermacher 7 223 71 79 73 €1,263
T39 Hayley Davis 7 223 78 72 73 €1,263
T39 Nobuhle Dlamini 7 223 75 75 73 €1,263
T46 Sarah Schober 8 224 73 74 77 €900
T46 Charlotte Thompson 8 224 75 73 76 €900
T46 Tvesa Malik 8 224 73 75 76 €900
T46 Maria Beautell 8 224 73 76 75 €900
T46 Valentine Derrey 8 224 75 74 75 €900
T46 Michele Thomson 8 224 72 77 75 €900
T46 Kaiyuree Moodley 8 224 74 75 75 €0
T46 Linda Wessberg 8 224 74 76 74 €900
T46 Ivanna Samu 8 224 78 72 74 €900
T46 Sarina Schmidt 8 224 74 76 74 €900
T46 Inci Mehmet 8 224 75 75 74 €900
T57 Mimmi Bergman 9 225 72 75 78 €630
T57 Morgane Metraux 9 225 73 75 77 €630
T57 Annelie Sjoholm 9 225 73 73 79 €630
T57 Alison Muirhead 9 225 76 73 76 €630
T57 Astrid Vayson De Pradenne 9 225 76 73 76 €630
T57 Cara Gorlei 9 225 75 75 75 €630
T63 Elia Folch 10 226 76 74 76 €550
T63 Isabelle Boineau 10 226 72 78 76 €550
65 Georgina Blackman 11 227 78 71 78 €520
T66 Kim Williams 12 228 73 76 79 €490
T66 Carmen Alonso 12 228 75 74 79 €490
T68 Camille Chevalier 13 229 72 75 82 €440
T68 Christina Gloor 13 229 74 75 80 €440
T68 Chloe Williams 13 229 76 74 79 €440
71 Caroline Rominger 15 231 78 72 81 €400

